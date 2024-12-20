Red tide is hanging around St. Pete and mouth of Tampa Bay

The latest report from state environmental officials show low amounts of the toxin are being found at four sites near St. Pete's downtown. Those include Spa Beach, Bayboro Harbor and Lassing Park. Red tide is also being found at Maximo Park and several other locations around the Sunshine Skyway Bridge.

South of the bridge, low concentrations were reported at Anna Maria Island, New Pass Dock and the Ringling Causeway in Sarasota Bay.

Medium amounts were reported in three locations several miles in the Gulf of Mexico.

Fish kills and respiratory irritation believed to be caused by red tide were reported in Pinellas and Sarasota counties.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, "satellite chlorophyll imagery (USF, NOAA NCCOS) continues to vary from day to day, when not obscured by cloud cover as it has been for Southwest Florida over the past few days. Earlier in the week, a patch of elevated chlorophyll suspected to contain red tide was observed offshore of Charlotte to Collier counties, and we will continue to track this as cloud-free satellite data becomes available."