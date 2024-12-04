Red tide lingers in southern Pinellas, Manatee and Sarasota counties

Red tide is still being found along beaches in southern Pinellas, Manatee and Sarasota counties.

Medium concentrations of the toxin were found this week at Pass-a-Grille and New Pass Dock on Sarasota Bay.

Lighter amounts were found at Fort DeSoto in Pinellas and Tenth Street Pier and Longboat Pass boat ramp in Manatee. It was also reported in Sarasota at Longboat Key Beach, Bay Dock, Venice Beach and Manasota Beach.

State environmental officials reported fish kills suspected to be caused by red tide in Pinellas County, and respiratory irritation in Pinellas and Sarasota counties.

Images of the algae bloom from this week reveals that small offshore chlorophyll patches persist between the Panhandle and Collier County, but intensity appears to be less than observed last week, and remains at moderate levels.

They predict prevailing winds will push much of the algae bloom to the south.