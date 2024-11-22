© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Red tide is still being found on Gulf beaches

WUSF | By Steve Newborn
Published November 22, 2024 at 5:40 PM EST
Map of red tide concentrations along Florida's Gulf Coast, where medium concentrations of red tide were found on beaches south of Tampa Bay
Harper, Mary
/
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
Map of red tide

The toxin is persistent on beaches south of Tampa Bay.

Red tide continues to persist along the Gulf beaches, particularly in Manatee and Sarasota counties.

Medium concentrations of the toxin were found this week at Bradenton Beach and the Longboat Pass boat ramp on Sarasota Bay. Further south, medium amounts were also found on the New Pass Dock on Sarasota Bay.

Lower concentrations were present at Anna Maria Island, Longboat Key, Lido Beach and Siesta Beach. Beaches from Nokomis to Manasota Beach were also affected.

In Pinellas, small amounts of the toxin were found at Redington Beach, Pass-a-Grille and Fort DeSoto.

Fish kills suspected to be from red tide were reported in Manatee and Sarasota counties, with respiratory irritation coming in from Sarasota.

Forecasts by the USF-FWC Collaboration for Prediction of Red Tides for Pinellas County to northern Monroe County predict net south to southeastern movement of surface and subsurface waters in most areas over the next 3 1/2 days.

Map of red tide in the Tampa Bay region where medium concentrations of red tide were found along Sarasota and Manatee counties
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
Map of red tide hotspots

Tags
Environment Red Tide
Steve Newborn
Steve Newborn is a WUSF reporter and producer at WUSF covering environmental issues and politics in the Tampa Bay area.
See stories by Steve Newborn
