Red tide is still being found on Gulf beaches

Red tide continues to persist along the Gulf beaches, particularly in Manatee and Sarasota counties.

Medium concentrations of the toxin were found this week at Bradenton Beach and the Longboat Pass boat ramp on Sarasota Bay. Further south, medium amounts were also found on the New Pass Dock on Sarasota Bay.

Lower concentrations were present at Anna Maria Island, Longboat Key, Lido Beach and Siesta Beach. Beaches from Nokomis to Manasota Beach were also affected.

In Pinellas, small amounts of the toxin were found at Redington Beach, Pass-a-Grille and Fort DeSoto.

Fish kills suspected to be from red tide were reported in Manatee and Sarasota counties, with respiratory irritation coming in from Sarasota.

Forecasts by the USF-FWC Collaboration for Prediction of Red Tides for Pinellas County to northern Monroe County predict net south to southeastern movement of surface and subsurface waters in most areas over the next 3 1/2 days.