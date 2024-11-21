© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Red tide is still being found at area beaches

WUSF | By Steve Newborn
Published November 21, 2024 at 11:52 AM EST
Map of red tide concentrations on Florida's Gulf Coast, where the highest concentrations are found along Manatee and Sarasota counties
Harper, Mary
/
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
Map of red tide

The highest concentration are being found in Manatee and Sarasota counties.

There may be another reason to reconsider going to the beach, besides the cold weather.

Red tide continues to persist, particularly in Manatee and Sarasota counties.

Medium concentrations of the toxin were found this week near the 10th Street Pier in Bradenton and Longboat Pass boat ramp, as well as further south on New Pass dock on Sarasota Bay. Lower concentrations were found on beaches from Anna Maria to Siesta Key, as well as Venice Beach and Nokomis.

In Pinellas, lower amounts were found at Madeira Beach, Bay Pines, Pass-a-Grille and Fort DeSoto.

State environmental regulators said fish kills suspected to be from red tide were reported off Pinellas, Manatee and Sarasota counties. Respiratory irritation was also reported in Sarasota County.

Forecasts by the USF-FWC Collaboration for Prediction of Red Tides predict predominantly southward transport for surface and subsurface waters over the next 3.5 days, from Pinellas County to northern Monroe County.

Map of red tide hotspots in the Tampa Bay region, where medium concentrations are found along Pinellas, Manatee and Sarasota counties
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
Map of red tide hotspots

Tags
Environment Red Tide
Steve Newborn
Steve Newborn is a WUSF reporter and producer at WUSF covering environmental issues and politics in the Tampa Bay area.
See stories by Steve Newborn
Related Stories
You Count on Us, We Count on You: Donate to WUSF to support free, accessible journalism for yourself and the community.
Donate Now