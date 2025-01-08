© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Red tide is increasing in southern Sarasota County

WUSF | By Steve Newborn
Published January 8, 2025 at 4:36 PM EST
Red tide is also being found at the mouth of Tampa Bay.

Large amounts of red tide are being reported in southern Sarasota County.

The latest report from state environmental officials shows heavy concentrations of the toxin around Venice and Blind Pass Beach. More moderate amounts were found this week at Turtle Beach and to the south of Venice. Low concentrations are still present at Bradenton Beach and around Lido Key.

Red tide is also being reported at the mouth of Tampa Bay. Medium concentrations were found at the South Sunshine Skyway fishing pier, with lower amounts at Pass-a-Grille and Fort DeSoto.

Fish kills and respiratory irritation associated with red tide were also reported this week in Sarasota County.

Steve Newborn
Steve Newborn is a WUSF reporter and producer at WUSF covering environmental issues and politics in the Tampa Bay area.
