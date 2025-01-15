Red tide is getting worse off the coast of southern Sarasota County

Heavy amounts of red tide are showing up in southern Sarasota County for the first time this season.

The concentrations were found this week at four locations around Venice and at Indian Mound Park, near Englewood. Those locations are Venice Marina Park, Venice Municipal Airport, Alligator Creek Bridge and Manasota Beach Bridge.

Medium amounts were also reported at several locations in Little Sarasota Bay, near Osprey and Nokomis: Blackburn Point Road; Dryman Bay; Southern Blackburn Bay; Turner Key, south of Venice Inlet; and Forked Creek, northwest of Lemon Bay.

Medium concentrations were found as well at the mouth of Tampa Bay, at Anna Maria Island and the Sunshine Skyway south fishing pier.

In Pinellas County, light amounts were reported in Bayboro Harbor in downtown St. Petersburg; Fort De Soto; and Egmont Key.

Fish kills and respiratory irritation commonly found around red tide were reported this week in Sarasota County.