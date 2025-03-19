Wildlife service reopens comments over monarch butterfly status under Endangered Species Act

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is reopening public comment for a proposed rule to list the monarch butterfly as a threatened species under the Endangered Species Act.

The 60-day comment period will run from Wednesday to May 19.

Information about how to submit comments can be found on regulations.gov by searching for docket number FWS-R3-ES-2024-0137.

The proposal, published Dec. 12, includes species-specific protections and flexibilities to encourage conservation of the butterfly under section 4(d) of the law.

Previous comments do not need to be resubmitted as they are already in the public record and will be considered in the final listing determination.

The Endangered Species Act affords extensive protections to species the wildlife service lists as endangered or threatened. Under the act, it's illegal to import, export, possess, transport or kill an endangered species. A threatened listing allows for exceptions to those protections.

In December, wildlife officials extended protections to monarchs after years of warnings from environmentalists that populations are shrinking due to climate change.

Monarchs, known for their distinctive orange-and-black wings, are found across North America.

Learn more about the monarch butterfly, the listing proposal, and conservation efforts at fws.gov/monarch.

