Florida lionfish challenge aims to eliminate the invasive species from state waters

Florida wildlife officials are calling on the public to help fight the spread of one of the state's most invasive species.

The 2025 Florida Lionfish Challenge kicks off Saturday and runs through Sept. 14.

Hunters will be rewarded with prizes based on the number of fish they remove. There are recreational and commercial categories.

Lionfish were first seen in Florida waters in 1985. They have no natural predators and feed aggressively on native fish, causing serious harm to reef habitats.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission created the summer-long tournament in 2014 to help remove lionfish from Florida waters.

Since its inception, more than 1 million lionfish have been eliminated.

Lionfish have venomous spines that can cause painful and potentially serious stings. While not typically fatal, the neurotoxin requires immediate medical attention.

