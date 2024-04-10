BayCare announces a 'transformative' $50 million donation toward a new children's hospital

St. Joseph's Hospital will receive a $50 million gift that will further pediatric care in the greater Tampa Bay region.

In a Wednesday news release, BayCare announced the gift — from Tampa business leader and philanthropist Sidd Pagidipati, along with his brother Rahul and sister Srujani — will support a new pediatric facility at St. Joseph's Children's Hospital that was first announced in October.

BayCare said it is "one of the largest donations in Tampa Bay history and one of the largest gifts to health care in Florida."

The facility will be named the “Pagidipati Children’s Hospital at St. Joseph’s.”

“With this transformational gift from Sidd and the Pagidipati family, we are well on the way to empowering many more tomorrows for West Central Florida’s children and beyond,” said BayCare President and CEO Stephanie Conners in the release. “The new Pagidipati Children’s Hospital at St. Joseph’s will be known nationally as one of the best places to receive child-first, family-centered care at the absolute highest-quality.”

“When you see what happens at St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital every single day, you cannot help but be moved to contribute to the future of our region’s children,” Sidd Pagidipati said in the release. “St. Joseph’s is already one of the nation’s best children’s hospitals, and my family is excited to help ensure pediatric care remains second to none for our children and for our neighbors’ children for decades to come.”

According to the release, the gift was made in honor of Sidd Pagidipati's parents, who are long-time health care providers who recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary and 50th anniversary of coming to the United States.

Sidd Pagidipati founded Better Health Group, one of the leading value-based health care providers in the country, and also started a Medicare Advantage HMO with his father.

His wife, Dr. Ami Pagidipati, is an endodontist, business owner and dental school adjunct professor.

“Together, with leaders like Sidd Pagidipati, our community is building an even stronger commitment to our youngest generation to ensure they will have the absolute best high-acuity pediatric services, research, and medical innovation," said Kate Sawa, St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital Foundation president. "Our entire region is grateful for this family’s leadership.”

The facility is expected to open in 2030.