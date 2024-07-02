© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars. 3d render
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Florida's COVID-19 deaths near 3,000, up 240-plus since June

WGCU | By News Service of Florida
Published July 2, 2024 at 11:47 AM EDT
Danielfoster437/ Creative Commons

The number of Florida resident deaths this year linked to COVID-19 is nearing 3,000, according to data posted on the state Department of Health website.

The data Monday showed 2,972 reported deaths related to COVID-19, up from 2,740 in early June.

This year’s pace of deaths, however, is lower than during the past four years.

The pandemic hit the state in 2020. That year, Florida had a reported 23,345 deaths, according to state data.

The number jumped to 39,867 in 2021, before declining to 21,292 in 2022 and 8,439 in 2023.

This year, 262 of the reported deaths have been in Miami-Dade County, while 231 have been in Palm Beach County.

Health News Florida COVID-19Florida Department of Health
News Service of Florida
