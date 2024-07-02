Florida's COVID-19 deaths near 3,000, up 240-plus since June

The number of Florida resident deaths this year linked to COVID-19 is nearing 3,000, according to data posted on the state Department of Health website.

The data Monday showed 2,972 reported deaths related to COVID-19, up from 2,740 in early June.

This year’s pace of deaths, however, is lower than during the past four years.

The pandemic hit the state in 2020. That year, Florida had a reported 23,345 deaths, according to state data.

The number jumped to 39,867 in 2021, before declining to 21,292 in 2022 and 8,439 in 2023.

This year, 262 of the reported deaths have been in Miami-Dade County, while 231 have been in Palm Beach County.

