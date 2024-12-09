Tips on how to celebrate and decorate for the holidays safely

The holidays are usually a really happy occasion, when people they can forget about the other stresses in their lives and spend time with loved ones.

But for many first responders, it can also be more stressful because of the uptick in dangerous situations like house fires, or people falling off ladders trying to put up decorations.

Henry Williams, with Tampa Fire Rescue, says seeing those situations during the holidays can be hard.

"It can put a damper on that when you consistently see the downside of the holidays,” Williams said. “And so that's why it's so, so very important that we preach to always be safe. It's not just for you and your family, but do it for those first responders who also, year after year, take a toll from seeing such unfortunate situations."

This year, several fire rescue departments in the greater Tampa Bay region held a public safety event to describe many of the issues that pop up during this time, and how to prevent them from happening to you.

Ladder safety

Sky Lebron / WUSF Hill says using a large extension ladder for a job that you don't need to go that high up for could lead to an unnecessarily dangerous situation.

If you're planning on using a ladder to hang Christmas lights or other decorations, Hillsborough County first responders want you doing it safely.

Five people in Hillsborough County have died from falling off ladders this year alone.

Dustin Hill, with Plant City Fire Rescue, says it’s important to take a second to evaluate your surroundings before starting a job that needs a ladder.

"Look up, look down, look around, and that's your starting point,” Hill said. “OK, I'm looking up, what's my job? I'm looking around and I'm looking down. What's the right ladder to accomplish all that safely?"

Hill says using a large extension ladder for a job that you don't need to go that high up for could lead to an unnecessarily dangerous situation.

He also suggests having a second person on the ground holding the ladder while you're working, to add some extra stability.

Kitchen safety

Sky Lebron / WUSF Schmidt says to create a kid and pet-free zone around the kitchen to prevent them from touch hot cooking surfaces or tipping over flammable objects.

Maybe you're planning on making a big meal to celebrate this holiday season with friends and family.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue is warning you to stay in the zone when you're cooking, and not get distracted.

Jim Schmidt, with Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, says the department sees an uptick in kitchen fires around the holidays. A lot of the time, it's because people aren't paying attention.

"People not being in the kitchen area, walking away, forgetting, just frying and just being overwhelmed by what's going on,” Schmidt said. “So it's important that if they are cooking that they are staying inside that cooking area, that kitchen area, setting timers and things to remind them that they have stuff in there."

Schmidt suggests creating a kid- and pet-free zone around the kitchen to prevent them from touching hot cooking surfaces or tipping over flammable objects.

That also applies to your uncle who always has a little too much holiday eggnog.

Candle safety

WUSF Swingle says to keep candles in areas that are hard to reach for kids and pets, and away from anything that is flammable nearby.

You probably have a favorite scent that really puts you in the holiday mood. Maybe even a candle that replicates that scent to perfection.

A lot of people light candles for the holidays for the scent, or for traditions.

St. Petersburg Fire Rescue wants you to remember they're lit, and to put them out.

Garth Swingle, a captain with the department, says he sees how mistakes like that can lead to life-altering disasters.

"What I do see is somebody that is standing in front of their house that we're putting out and talking to them and seeing what happened, and they're just like ‘oh, if I just would have put that candle out, everything would be fine,’ " Swingle said. "And you see that going through the person and knowing that now their holiday is ruined. Their life has changed."

Swingle says to keep candles in areas that are hard to reach for kids and pets, and away from anything that is flammable nearby.

He also says to have an updated smoke alarm and fire extinguisher nearby.



Holiday lights safety

Sky Lebron / WUSF Alvarez also says to not overload surge protectors, as they could cause electrical fires.

It's the time of year where you try to one-up your neighbors by having the best Christmas light display on the block.

Danny Alvarez, with Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, gets that. But he says to not overdo it.

"The fear is real when you have to compete with certain neighbors, but we want you to be safe," Alvarez said. “You know, we want everybody's house to look beautiful. We want you to do your thing, but keep it safe."

He says some people don't know the difference between outdoor and indoor lights.

"Indoor lighting versus outdoor — outdoor lighting is more resistant to the weather, to the inclement conditions that it could potentially face,” Alvarez said. “So indoor lighting is not meant to interact with water or interact with anything if it’s exposed to the weather."

Alvarez also says to not overload surge protectors, as they could cause electrical fires.

And he says whenever you leave the house or go to sleep, turn the lights off to prevent them from overheating and causing a fire while you're away or unaware.

Fireworks safety

Sky Lebron / WUSF Williams also says to keep a water hose nearby, and to have fireworks that you've thrown in the trash away from anything flammable in the chance that it re-ignites.

Can a holiday like New Years even be the same without fireworks?

Tampa Fire Rescue officials say they want you to have fun with fireworks, but to do it safely.

Henry Williams, a captain with Tampa Fire Rescue, says having a bucket of water next to your fireworks when you're lighting them is key.

“Just dip it in the water, and you want to hold it there for a little duration time, and then just leave it in the bucket water overnight, leave it for a couple hours,” Williams said. That way you don't have to have any worry or concern that is going to create a fire."

Williams also says to keep a water hose nearby, and to have fireworks that you've thrown in the trash away from anything flammable in the chance that it reignites.

