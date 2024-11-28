Here's a list of holiday events across the Tampa Bay area

From parades, tree lightings to ice skating performances, there are many ways to celebrate the most wonderful time of year across the Tampa Bay area.



Family/Kids Activities

Ho Ho Holiday Party & Hayride: Dec. 6, 5.30-8.30 p.m. at Morningside Recreation Center, 2400 Harn Blvd. Snap a photo with Santa, make a craft, play games and win prizes. Enjoy sweets, treats and a hayride.

Santa's Holly Jolly Block Party: Dec. 6, 5.30-7.30 p.m. at Ross Norton Recreation Center, 1426 S. MLK Jr. Ave. The Lake Belleview Neighborhood Association and Ross Norton Recreation Center are hosting a free holiday celebration with live music, food, a holiday tree lighting and family-friendly activities.

Clearwater Last Friday: End-of-Year Jam: Dec. 27, 6-10 p.m. at Coachman Park, 300 Cleveland St. Celebrate the end of 2024 with live music, great food and family-friendly activities.

Reindeer Lane: Dec. 7, 9.30 a.m.-12.30 p.m. at Countryside Recreation Center, 2640 Sabal Springs Drive. Jingle all the way down to Countryside Reindeer Lane. This free holiday event includes games, prizes, crafts, and fun for the whole family.

The Homeschooler's Club - Holly Jolly Holiday Crafts: Dec. 12, 10.30-11.30 a.m. at the Clearwater Main Library, 100 N. Osceola Ave. We will include a variety of STEAM activities, book club discussions and activities, games, crafts, and art projects for children/teens of all ages.

Palmetto’s Christmas in the Park: Dec. 6 from 3-7 p.m. and Dec. 7 from 2 to 7 p.m. at Palmetto Historical Park, 515 10th Ave. W., Palmetto. Free; online registration required here. This annual event includes kids’ crafts, reindeer games and festive decorations to see around Palmetto Historical Park.

Christmas in Cortez: Dec. 14 from 1-4 p.m. at Florida Maritime Museum, 4415 119th St. W., Cortez. Free. Hosted by the Florida Maritime Museum, “Christmas in Cortez” will feature games, a bounce house, a Santa meet-and-greet and other holiday festivities. Food and drink will be available for purchase at the festival. Event parking can be found at the FISH Preserve, just east of the Florida Maritime Museum.

Bradenton’s Winter Wonderland: Dec. 14 from 5-8.30 p.m. at Old Main Street, Bradenton. Free. Enjoy holiday-themed family photo ops, performances by local youth music groups and strolling performers as snow falls on Old Main Street. A free winter carnival will feature games like a snowball toss and ice fishing, and there will be a market of holiday gift vendors and food and drink merchants.

S'mores with Santa: Dec. 13 and 14, 6-8 p.m. at Pinellas Pioneer Settlement Gingerbread Building Contest and Dec. 14 at the West Community Library at SPC-Gibbs Campus, 6700 8th Ave. N. Two time slots available: 12:30-1:30 p.m and 2-3 p.m.

Meet Santa in the Park: Dec. 14-23, 6-9 p.m. at North Straub Park, 400 Bayshore Dr. NE. Visit with Santa at the Library at the following locations:



Monday, Dec. 16, 10.30 a.m. at West Community Library at SPC-Gibbs Campus

Tuesday, Dec. 17, 6.30 p.m. at North Community Library, 861 70th Ave. N.

Wednesday, Dec. 18, 10.30 a.m. at South Community Library, 2300 Roy Hanna Dr. S.

Thursday, Dec. 19, 10.30 a.m. at Johnson Community Library, 1059 18th Ave. S.

The History of Santa Claus: Dec. 12, 1-2 p.m. at the Clearwater Main Library, 100 N. Osceola Ave. Learn about the enchanting history and enduring legacy of Santa Claus. From his origins in pagan winter festivals to his transformation into Saint Nicholas, a 4th-century bishop known for his generosity, discover the fascinating evolution of this beloved holiday icon.

STEAM Scene - Winter Games: Dec. 26, 3.30-5 p.m. at the North Greenwood Library, 905 N Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. Participants will be challenged to compete in a variety of Winter Game themed events including snowball fighting, snowboarding, reindeer wrapping and more.

North Greenwood Holiday Social: Dec. 21, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the North Greenwood Recreation Center, 900 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. The free holiday celebration features games, prizes, hot cocoa, crafts and fun for the whole family.

Holly Jolly Jubilee: Dec. 18, 11.30 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Sunshine Senior Center, 330 5th St. N.

Cocoa Night Hike: Dec. 20, 7 - 9 p.m. at Boyd Hill Nature Preserve, 1101 Country Club Way S.

Gingerbread Habitats: Dec. 21, 10 a.m.-noon at Boyd Hill Nature Preserve, 1101 Country Club Way S, Chimney in the Trunk, and 1-4 p.m. at Thomas "Jet" Jackson Recreation Center, 1000 28th St. S.

Manatee River Holiday Boat Parade: Dec. 9 from 6 to 9 p.m. on the Manatee River. A festive nautical display down the famous waterway where boat owners will compete for cash and raffle prizes with categories for boats under 40 feet and over 40 feet.



Cultural Celebrations

Celebrating Global New Year's Traditions: Dec. 30, 2-3 p.m. at the Clearwater Main Library, 100 N Osceola Ave. Around the world, countries have their own traditions for ringing in the New Year. Celebrate these often-ancient traditions with activities, crafts and snacks.

Gran Posada Navidea 2024: Dec. 22, 4 p.m. at Mercado, 1384 Gulf-to-Bay Blvd. Celebrate Posada at the brand-new Mercado in the East Gateway area of Clearwater. Organized by Unimex, this free event will have live music, traditional piatas and delicious food. There will be contests for the best piata and tamal.

Chanukah Celebration: Thursday, Dec. 26, 3 p.m. at Coachman Park, 300 Cleveland St. Celebrate Hannukah at Coachman Park with Chabad of Clearwater.

Hanukkah Party with Ms. Jenipher: Dec. 6, 3.30-4.30 p.m. at the East Community Library, 2465 Drew St. Join Ms. Jenipher Lyn for a Hanukkah Party at the East Community Library to celebrate and teach our youngest patrons about this Jewish holiday. Register here.

Hanukkah Hooray! Wednesday, Dec. 11, 4:30 p.m. at the Clearwater Main Library, 100 N Osceola Ave. Participants will enjoy the reading of Hanukkah-themed books, learn how to play dreidel and have a matzah snack. This program is geared toward families with children ages 10 and under.

Posada Party: Dec. 14, 2-3:30 p.m. at the Clearwater East Community Library (St. Petersburg College) 2465 Drew St. Help us celebrate the coming of Christmas and the Mexican celebration of Las Posadas. Enjoy music, crafts and pinatas.



Music/Performances

A Very Broadway Christmas: Dec. 20, 2024 with shows at 4 p.m. & 8 p.m. at Duke Energy Center for the Arts - Mahaffey Theater, 400 1st St S, St. Petersburg, FL 33701. This is the second annual production of Broadway on the Bay, a local production company dedicated to bringing Broadway shows and talent to Tampa Bay. Arrive early to meet Santa Claus and get a picture.

Dance for the Holidays with Derek Hough: Dec. 4, 8 p.m. at the Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road. With jingle bells and sleigh bells, holiday carols and cheer, Hough's latest dance spectacular is a show-stopping event for the whole family. Hough and his cast of dancers bring your favorite holiday tunes to life through dance, from the well-sung classics to modern pop hits with all of the incredible choreography, exciting stage production and dance mastery that audiences have come to expect. Buy tickets here .

Dave Koz and Friends Christmas Tour 2024: Nov. 30, 8 p.m. at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road. With Jonathan Butler and special guests Vincent Ingala, Adam Hawley, and Rebecca Jade, this tour marks the 27th anniversary of the longest-running jazz-based Christmas tour. They will perform timeless Christmas classics, a Chanukah medley and hits from each artist's respective catalog. Buy tickets here .

Kenny G: The Miracles Holiday and Hits Tour: Dec. 17, 7 p.m. at The BayCare Sound, 255 Drew St. Grammy Award-winning saxophonist Kenny G brings The Miracles Holiday and Hits Tour to The BayCare Sound! His iconic and unique sound created by fusing elements of R&B, pop, and jazz has become a staple in contemporary music. Buy tickets here .

Bowzer's Holiday Rock 'N' Roll Party: Dec. 8, 6 p.m. at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road. Tis the season to celebrate when Jon "Bowzer" Bauman, formerly of Sha Na Na, returns to the Ruth Eckerd Hall stage for his 16th Annual Bowzer's Holiday Rock 'N' Roll Party starring legendary artists: Peter Noone's Herman's Hermits (Mrs. Brown, You've Got a Lovely Daughter), a Sha Na Na reunion with Johnny Contardo and Henry Gross (Shannon, Those Magic Changes), Joey Dee (Peppermint Twist, What Kind of Love Is This), Bowzer& The Stingrays and more. Buy tickets here .

Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland: Dec. 21, 8 p.m. at the Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road. Featuring the unparalleled talents of the Cirque Musica ensemble. From awe-inspiring acrobatics to gravity-defying aerial feats, every moment is a testament to the extraordinary skill and boundless imagination of the performers. Buy tickets here .

The Wizard of Oz: Dec. 5-15 followed by “A Christmas Wizard of Oz” on Dec. 21 2 p.m. at the Manatee Performing Arts Center. Tickets start at $35.

Preservation Hall Jazz Band Creole Christmas: Tuesday, Dec. 3, 7.30 p.m. at Nancy & David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St. Join us as the band performs New Orleans classics as well as some of our best-loved holiday selections with a twist. Throughout history, New Orleans has been a place where sounds and cultures from around the world converge, mingle, resurface, and transform. Buy tickets here.

Clearwater Jazz Holiday Experience: Dec. 7, 5.30-9 p.m. at Station Square Park, 612 Cleveland St. Enjoy a dynamic, downtown live music experience with an outside bistro vibe. Click here for ticket and artist line-up information.

Moccasin Lake Nature Park Holiday Concert: Dec. 7, 11 a.m.-4p.m. at Moccasin Lake Nature Park, 2750 Park Trail Lane. Stop by for a festive celebration with holiday crafts and a community choir.

Music of the Holidays with the Florida Suncoast Chorus: Dec. 8, 2-3 p.m. at Countryside Library, 2642 Sabal Springs Drive. Enjoy your favorite holiday songs with the barbershop-style quartets of the Florida Suncoast Chorus. Registration is not required, and offered on a first-come-first-served basis.

The Outlaws - 10th Annual Green Grass and Yuletide Jam: Dec. 12-13, 7.30 p.m. at the Nancy & David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St. With Special Guest, John Cafferty & The Beaver Brown Band. Formed in Tampa in 1972, The Outlaws are known for their triple-guitar rock attack and three-part country harmonies. Buy tickets here .

A Winter Gathering with Kathy Mattea: Dec. 14, 8 p.m. at the Nancy & David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St. Grammy Award-winner Kathy Mattea brings her deep acoustic music roots to an original and traditional Christmas holiday music program. Buy tickets here .

The Florida Orchestra: Holiday Pops: Sunday, Dec. 22 at the Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road. There's no place like The Florida Orchestra for all your classic favorites, performed by your world-class musicians. It's a jolly-good time for the whole family.

A Christmas Carol: Dec. 23, 7 p.m. at the Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road. The beloved holiday classic returns to Ruth Eckerd Hall. One of the greatest stories in the history of English literature, the play has enchanted audiences the world over and become a beloved Christmas tradition for families everywhere. Buy tickets here .

Jen Kramer's Magical Holiday Show: Dec. 29, 5 p.m. at the Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road. Jen Kramer turns the impossible into the impossible-to-ignore, wowing audiences with her contagious smile and world-class sleight-of-hand. Buy tickets here .

Mindi Abair Christmas: Dec. 20, 8 p.m. at the Nancy & David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St. St. Petersburg native and two-time Grammy-nominated saxophonist Mindi Abair returns to the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre for her annual Christmas Tour, this year joined by special guests Lindsey Webster and Marcus Anderson! Buy tickets here .

Rockapella Christmas: Dec. 21, 7 p.m. at the Nancy & David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St. Rockapella brings its exciting, internationally acclaimed, a cappella sound back to the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre with a night of holiday classics.



Shopping/Markets

Winter Village at Curtis Hixon Park: Nov. 22, 2024 - Jan. 5, 2025, Curtis Hixon Park at 600 N Ashley Dr, Tampa. An ice skating rink is open starting Nov. 22, along with ice skating shows, silent disco Fridays, shopping areas and a café. Details can be found here.

The Market Marie - Holiday Market: Dec. 14, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Coachman Park, 300 Cleveland St. Shop from more than 150 vendors ahead of the holidays.

Christmas Village on Cleveland: Nov. 30, 3- 10 p.m. 500 block of Cleveland Street. Organized by the Downtown Merchants Association, this holiday event will feature a Santa meet-and-greet, live music and entertainment such as holiday carolers, bagpipers and live bands.

Clearwater Last Friday: Friday, Nov. 29, 6-10 p.m. at 400-500 block Cleveland Street. This month's Clearwater Last Friday will feature all things local: shops and artisans, food vendors and live music (The Petty Experience and Aubrey Wollett).

Celtic Angels Christmas: Dec. 22, 7 p.m. at the Nancy & David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St. Celtic Angels Christmas, a joyous celebration encompassing vocal and instrumental holiday and Irish favorites, returns to the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre. Buy tickets here .

Debbie Gibson - Winterlicious Tour: Dec. 15, 7 p.m. at the Nancy & David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St. Debbie Gibson, a true pop phenomenon, returns to the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre on the Winterlicious Tour. Buy tickets here .



Tree Lightings

YuleTides at The Florida Aquarium: Nov. 29, 2024 - Jan. 5, 2025 (excluding Dec. 25) at The Florida Aquarium, 701 Channelside Dr. There will be a towering holiday tree crafted from upcycled beach toys, a boat parade tradition with themed trees “floating” in boats, cookie decorating with Mrs. Claus, holiday carols and more.

Tree Lighting: Dec. 7., 9 a.m.-2 p.m. in North Straub Park, 400 Bayshore Dr. NE.

Winter Wonderland: Dec. 7, 5.30 to 8.30 p.m. at Woodmont Park, 407 Woodmont Avenue. See a spectacular lighted golf cart parade, train rides, a bouncy house and other activities. Gather around for the Tree Lighting Ceremony at 7 p.m. The lighted golf cart parade will start at 6 p.m. at the Temple Terrace Family Recreation Complex and make its way to Woodmont Park.

Holiday Tree Lighting: Sunday, Dec. 1, 4-10 p.m. at Coachman Park, 300 Cleveland St. Enjoy live holiday music, street performers, local food vendors and family-friendly activities. Elected officials will illuminate the tree at approximately 6:50 p.m.



Parades

12 Days of Christmas - Making Spirits Bright Parade: Dec. 10, 4 p.m. at the Clearwater Beach. View the route here. route at 12DaysOfChristmasClearwater.com. Watch this car parade pass through Clearwater Beach.

Clearwater Yacht Club 50th Annual Holiday Lighted Boat Parade: Dec. 14, 6:30-9 p.m. Boats will arrive at approximately 8 p.m. to Coachman Park. The holiday boat parade lights up the water and can be seen from Coachman Park, waterfront restaurants, hotels and private homes. Boats will be judged as they pass by the Clearwater Yacht Club for a grand prize. View the full route here .

Temple Terrace, a Winter Wonderland: Dec. 7, 5.30 to 8.30 p.m. at Woodmont Park, 407 Woodmont Avenue. The lighted golf cart parade will start at 6:00 p.m. at the Temple Terrace Family Recreation Complex and make its way to Woodmont Park. Gather around for the Tree Lighting Ceremony at 7 p.m.

96th Annual Santa Parade: Nov. 30, 6.30 p.m. in downtown St. Pete, down Bayshore Dr. to North Straub Park Snowfest

Lakeland's 43rd Annual Christmas Parade: Dec. 5 at 7 p.m. The start of the parade will be signaled by fireworks over Lake Mirror. The parade starts at the RP Funding Center, 701 W. Lime St., and travels east along Lemon Street into downtown Lakeland. The parade then turns at Main Street to Cedar Street and winds around Lake Mirror, travels Orange Street and ends at the RP Funding Center.



Workshops

Calligraphic Drawing Holiday Tree: Dec. 19, 2- 3:30 p.m. at the Countryside Library, 2642 Sabal Springs Drive. Create a holiday drawing using calligraphy techniques with instruction by Margot Griffon. Materials are provided. Space is limited. Register here.

Creation Station: Winter Wonderland Miniature: Dec. 19, 3:30-5 p.m. at the North Greenwood Library, 905 N Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. Create a Winter Wonderland Miniature with fake snow, fake plants, lights, and your choice of miniatures.

Art Project of the Month - Holiday Theme: Dec. 10, 5.30-6.30 p.m. at the Clearwater Main Library, 100 N Osceola Ave. Celebrate the holiday season with this craft fit for all ages. Using various tools, we will create a holiday tree out of dots of paint. All materials provided. Registration is required.

The Polar Express Experience: Dec. 13, 4.30 p.m. at the Coachman Park, 300 Cleveland St., and The BayCare Sound, 255 Drew St. The Polar Express Experience returns to The BayCare Sound and Coachman Park in downtown Clearwater with free family-friendly activities including a free screening of The Polar Express starring Tom Hanks, falling snow, music trivia, bounce houses, face painting, live music and holiday themed children's games and crafts. At 6:30 p.m., the Ruth Eckerd Hall Chorus will take the stage for a Holiday Sing-A-Long.

Holiday Flowerpot Cards: Dec. 15, 2-3:30 p.m. at the Countryside Library, 2642 Sabal Springs Drive. Make holiday layered flowers and cheerful Christmas postcards ahead of the holidays or seasonal card. This greeting-card-making project contains beautiful festive and floral die-cut decoupage sheets. Registration is required and is for people over the age of 16.



Holiday Movies

Holiday Movie on the Lawn: Dec. 5, 6.30 - 8.30 p.m. at Morningside Recreation Center, 2400 Harn Blvd. Join this free holiday movie night. Sip on some Who-Ville-worthy hot cocoa and decorate delicious holiday cookies.

Holiday Movies in the Park: Movies begin at 5.30 p.m.



Saturday, Dec. 7 at Huggins-Stengel Field, 1320 5th St. N.

Saturday, Dec. 14 at Vinoy Park, 701 Bayshore Dr. NE

Saturday, Dec. 21 at Pinellas Pioneer Settlement, 3010 31st St. S., Gate 2 Santa's Calling

The Polar Express: A Holiday Interactive Movie: Dec. 23, 2-4 p.m. at the Clearwater Main Library, 100 N. Osceola Ave. Get on the holiday train to the North Pole with this fun, interactive movie. Participate in your favorite parts including drinking hot cocoa and ringing holiday bells! Registration required.



New Year’s Eve Events

Light It Up, Clearwater: New Year's Eve Fireworks Show: Tuesday, Dec. 31, midnight at the Clearwater Beach. Watch a fireworks event hosted by Amplify Clearwater.

Salute to Vienna New Year's Concert: Dec. 31, 3 p.m. at the Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road. Waltz into 2025 with a Salute To Vienna New Year's Concert. Buy tickets here .

New Year's Eve Bubble Time: Dec. 31 from 10.30-11.15 a.m. at the Clearwater Main Library, 100 N Osceola Ave. Pop a bubble, shake an egg and dance along to the beats, There will also be a special countdown and party hat craft. This program is intended for infants and toddlers.