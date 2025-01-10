Florida leads the country in Affordable Care Act enrollment

Florida is again leading the country in the number of people who have signed up for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act.

New data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services show that more than 4.6 million Floridians signed up for the federal program in 2024.

That's part of a record 24 million people overall, although the program awaits an uncertain future under a Republican-controlled White House and Congress.

County-specific data is not yet available, but in Florida, Miami-Dade last year led the state with the most enrollments and historically has led the country.

Open enrollment on HealthCare.gov ends Wednesday.

The latest enrollment figures are coming out as the ACA faces an uncertain future.

President Joe Biden has pushed an expansion of the program, signing into law billions of dollars in tax credits that expanded who qualified for the health insurance and lowered its cost. Millions of additional Americans can now pay monthly premiums of just a few dollars to get coverage.

However, the tax credits will expire at the end of this year, unless Congress passes a new law.

In addition, incoming President-elect Donald Trump has maligned the ACA for years. He unsuccessfully tried to dismantle it during his first term, and has promised changes — without offering a concrete plan — during his second term.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.



