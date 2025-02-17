Amber Tynan succeeds Rob Renzi as the head of Big Bend Cares

Big Bend Cares has been serving the capital region's HIV and AIDS patients for 40 years. Half of that time, it has been under the leadership of Rob Renzi, who is retiring. Now there's a new executive director.

That director is Amber Tynan. She led United Partners for Human Services for the past seven years and was with Big Bend Eldercare Services before that. Her first priority in her new job?

"Making sure that the services we provide are in line with what's actually needed by our patients. Really listening to gaps in our services as well as some deficits that exist in our rural communities because we do serve an eight-county area," Tynan said.

At the same time, she wants to make sure the services provided don't duplicate anything that's available in those communities through other organizations.

Tynn will join Big Bend Cares/Care Point as president April 1 and assume the role of CEO on Oct. 1.

Big Bend Cares was formed in 1985 by volunteers to provide supportive services to individuals with HIV/AIDS.



