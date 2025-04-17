Tampa General Hospital buys property for women's and men's health centers

Tampa General Hospital has purchased a South Tampa building to house the University South Florida’s women’s health center and the startup of a companion men’s health center.

The 14,315-square-foot facility, at 509 S. Hyde Park Ave., will expand access to specialized concierge services offered by the TGH and the USF Health, the hospital said in a news release.

Tampa General's purchase price of $9.1 million was announced in a news release from real estate advisory firm Avison Young.

The Pamela Muma Women’s Health Center is relocating from the USF Health tower next to TGH on Davis Islands. It will be paired with the Chivukula Men’s Center, with the opening slated in the fall of 2026.

A year ago, TGH announced a $6.5 million donation Dr. Jagadamba and Krishna Chivukula to the TGH Foundation to develop the men’s center.

Krishna Chivukula is the board chair and founder of INDO-MIM, a leading global supplier of metal injection molded products. Her husband is a retired neonatal physician. They recently moved to the Tampa area from New Jersey.

TGH described the couple as “passionate about health and wellness.” They see the investment “as an opportunity to increase access to world-class care.”

According to the hospital, the concierge services will include:

Seamless coordinated preventive care and wellness programs, including proactive assessments, screenings and lifestyle coaching.

Personalized navigation to facilitate 24/7 access to and collaboration with specialists, primary care physicians and other providers.

Dedicated wellness services for members, including access imaging, acupuncture and massage.

"This is a wonderful opportunity to expand the high level of comprehensive care we provide through the USF Health Pamela Muma Women's Health Center," Dr. Charles J. Lockwood, executive vice president of USF Health and dean of the medical school, said in the release.

The location, just north of the bridge to Davis Islands and TGH, allows the academic partners to bring additional specialized services to the Tampa Medical & Research District, a hub developed for health innovation and collaboration in and around the downtown area.

"This new location in collaboration with Tampa General will allow us to expand our services and create an even more welcoming and comfortable environment for the women and men we serve,” Jessica Battersby, USF Health’s director of executive wellness and concierge medicine, said in the release.

