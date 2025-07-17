The pros and cons of chewing gum

You use it to freshen your breath. Baseball players blow big bubbles between pitches on the baseball diamond. Kids swap it between classes. But each stick of chewing gum has a benefit — and a downside.

A positive: Gum promotes oral health. As you work the wad between your teeth, the sticky texture removes food and plaque from your mouth. Clearly, sugar-free options are better when it comes to preventing tooth decay. In fact, research shows that gum with xylitol, a natural sugar alcohol, reduces cavities by 17%.

You’ve also probably heard that nothing good comes from swallowing gum. But if you do accidentally gulp a piece down, the extra saliva from chewing can neutralize acid in the esophagus, which can lessen heartburn episodes.

Other evidence suggests chewing gum can even improve your mood and alleviate stress in the short term. Like bouncing your leg or twirling your hair, the repetitive action burns off nervous energy.

Of course, there are some concerns.

Chewing gum could worsen jaw problems if you are prone to issues like temporomandibular joint (TMJ) disorders.

The same effect can apply to people who are predisposed to grinding or clenching their teeth throughout the day. Ultimately, chewing gum frequently can wear on jaw muscles, leading to a host of issues like jaw popping, headaches and facial fatigue.

And, to preserve their elasticity, many gums are made from different plastics. One study found these can be released into our mouths while we chew. While the impacts of this are still unclear, don’t hesitate to toss your gum once the flavor ebbs away, or when 20 minutes are up.

After all, nothing good lasts forever.

