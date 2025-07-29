© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now

Pediatrician shares insight from treating children with firearm injuries

WJCT News
Published July 29, 2025 at 12:02 AM EDT
What's Health Got To Do With It Logo

On “What’s Health,” hear how gun violence affects children and what can help prevent it. Then, explore the challenges surrounding breastfeeding despite its many health benefits.

Gun violence is the leading cause of death for children and teens in the United States, surpassing automobile accidents in 2020. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, firearms account for 18% of deaths in ages 1 to 18.

On "What's Health," pediatrician Dr. Katherine Hoops shares her experience treating children with firearm injuries and offers insight into how safe storage can save lives.

Hoops is director of clinical programs and practice at the Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Violence Solutions in Baltimore.

Afterward, the show delves into the challenges many mothers have with breastfeeding, which offers well-documented health benefits as it provides babies with complete nutrition and boosts immunity.

Diana Taft, an assistant professor of nutrition science at the University of Florida/Institute Of Food And Agricultural Sciences, breaks down barriers families face such as lack of support, education and access. She also discusses why a compassionate, fact-based approach is critical.

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

The host is Dr. Joe Sirven, a Jacksonville neurologist.

Click on the Listen button above to hear the program.

Copyright 2025 WJCT News

Tags
Health News Florida What's Health Got to Do With It?Gunsbreastfeeding
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe