Pediatrician shares insight from treating children with firearm injuries

Gun violence is the leading cause of death for children and teens in the United States, surpassing automobile accidents in 2020. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, firearms account for 18% of deaths in ages 1 to 18.

On "What's Health," pediatrician Dr. Katherine Hoops shares her experience treating children with firearm injuries and offers insight into how safe storage can save lives.

Hoops is director of clinical programs and practice at the Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Violence Solutions in Baltimore.

Afterward, the show delves into the challenges many mothers have with breastfeeding, which offers well-documented health benefits as it provides babies with complete nutrition and boosts immunity.

Diana Taft, an assistant professor of nutrition science at the University of Florida/Institute Of Food And Agricultural Sciences, breaks down barriers families face such as lack of support, education and access. She also discusses why a compassionate, fact-based approach is critical.

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

The host is Dr. Joe Sirven, a Jacksonville neurologist.

