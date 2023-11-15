Workers at a South Florida Starbucks will join a nationwide strike against the coffee retailer

Workers at a Starbucks in Miami Springs will be joining a nationwide strike at more than 100 stores across the nation on Thursday to push the coffee company to “respect their right to a union” and its efforts to obtain better wages and working conditions.

The strike is being timed with the company’s holiday-themed “Red Cup” promotion. Customers can receive a free reusable red cup when they buy any handcrafted holiday drink.

At least 366 U.S. Starbucks stores have voted to unionize since 2021, according to the National Labor Relations Board. But Starbucks and the Workers United union have yet to reach a labor agreement at any of those stores. Starbucks has 9,600 company-operated stores in the U.S.

Earlier this month, the company announced it would increase wages — which currently average $17.50 per hour — starting Jan. 1. Employees at both union and non-union stores who have worked four years or less will get raises of 3% or 4% depending on years of service.

READ MORE: Starbucks increases U.S. hourly wages and adds other benefits for non-union workers

Employees who have worked five years or more will be eligible for a 5% increase, but since that's a new benefit, it must be negotiated with Workers United and is therefore not available to unionized stores, the company said.

Unionized workers want Starbucks to return to the bargaining table with those employed at more than 360 stores that have already voted and won an election.

“We stand in solidarity with our Starbucks brothers and sisters today to tell Starbucks to stop their anti-union tactics and come back to the bargaining table and negotiate a fair and decent contract with their hard-working employees.” said Jeffery Mitchell, President of the South Florida AFL-CIO.

“It’s unfathomable that Starbucks, which posted a $3.3 billion in profits last year, has responded to the workers with a brutal, building anti-union campaign of threats, intimidation, firings, store closings, and refusing to meet workers at the bargaining table — becoming one of the most prolific union-busters in modern U.S. history,” he added.

At the Miami Springs store, more than 20 employees voted unanimously to form a union, according to organizers, who said talks broke down after one meeting with company officials.

The walkout will begin locally at 10 a.m. at the Miami Springs Starbucks at 52 Curtiss Parkway.

Copyright 2023 WLRN 91.3 FM. To see more, visit WLRN 91.3 FM.