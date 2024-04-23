© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Orlando backs building a downtown entertainment district with a $40M tax break

Central Florida Public Media | By Joe Byrnes
Published April 23, 2024 at 11:41 AM EDT

The $500 million first phase includes a 261-room hotel, 273 residential units, a 65,000-square-foot event venue, an office tower, shops, restaurants and a parking garage.

The Orlando City Council approved a $40 million tax break Monday for an entertainment, hotel, residential and retail development next to the Kia Center. arena in downtown.

The council also signed off on a plan for the first phase of the development and put $2.5 million toward it.

SED Development LLC, a company affiliated with the Orlando Magic, first got approval a decade ago for a slightly different plan.

At Monday's meeting, Mayor Buddy Dyer said: "[I]t's pretty exciting to get this mixed-use development going and ensuring that we follow the work of turning our downtown into a true neighborhood."

The new, $500 million first phase includes a 261-room hotel, 273 residential units, a 65,000-square-foot event venue, an office tower, shops, restaurants and a parking garage.

All that -- and possibly, in years to come, two additional residential towers — are planned for 8.43 acres on the vacant block across West Church Street from the Kia Center.

Commissioner Jim Gray said he understands concerns over $40 million in tax revenue.

But, he said, "I think this project could be one of the more transformative projects that we've seen in a long time downtown."

In a recent post on social media, Democratic state Rep. Anna Eskamani criticized the tax break, citing a need to fund homeless services and shelters instead.

Joe Byrnes
