Universal Orlando unveils details about resort's new theme park, slated to open next year

Published January 30, 2024 at 1:50 PM EST
Universal Orlando Resort's new theme park opening next year will feature lands devoted to Super Nintendo World characters, Universal film monsters, the “Fantastic Beasts” films and the “How to Train Your Dragon” film franchise. But at the center of it all will be Celestial Park, theme park officials said Tuesday.

Standing in the middle of Universal Orlando's fourth theme park, Universal Epic Universe, Celestial Park will be a multi-acre space of gardens, waterways and pathways for strolling and serve as a gateway to the new park's four additional lands, Universal officials said in a news release.

“It really puts the park back into theme park,” said Mark Woodbury, chair and CEO of Universal Destinations & Experiences, which is a division of Comcast NBCUniversal.

Celestial Park will feature a dual-launch racing coaster reaching speeds up to 62 mph (100 kph) and heights up to 133 feet (40.5 meters) along 5,000 feet (1,524 meters) of track; a huge cosmos-themed carousel that glides forward and backwards; dancing fountains; a Nintendo Super Star Store; and array of restaurants.

At the end of Celestial Park, visitors will find a 500-room hotel, which Woodbury said would be integrated into the park.

The theme park opens in 2025, and Universal officials said they plan to release more details about it later this year.
