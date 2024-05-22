The Tampa Bay area will mark Memorial Day at a number of events this weekend

Memorial Day weekend is coming up and there is a variety of activities and events being held in commemoration.

From ceremonies to potlucks and festivals, there are many different options to choose from around the greater Tampa Bay area to honor fallen military service members.

Ceremonies and remembrance events:

Memorial Day Pinning Ceremony: Friday 12-1 p.m.

The pinning ceremony will take place at the Florida Blue Center – Tampa. Veterans will be pinned in a ceremony to honor their service and bravery.

201 North Westshore Boulevard, Tampa 33609

Star-Studded Honor Fest at Coachman Park: Saturday, starting at 10 a.m.

The star-studded honor fest will feature events all day, starting with a parade at 10:00 a.m. The parade will start at South Madison Avenue and end at Osceola Avenue. After the parade, a ceremony will take place at Coachman Park at 12:00 p.m., featuring Medal of Honor recipient Army Staff Sergeant David G. Bellavia as the keynote speaker. A free music festival will follow on The Green of Coachman Park. The festival will last from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Coachman Park, 300 Cleveland St, Clearwater 33756

Memorial Day Observance: Sunday at 10 a.m.

This is the 27th annual Memorial Day Observance hosted by Hillsborough County. The Garden of Gold flag installation will have “new faces” added to it as a tribute to the many people who have lost their lives. There will be a fellowship after the ceremony.

Veterans Memorial Park & Rear Admiral Collins, Jr. Veterans Museum, 3602 U.S. Hwy. 301 N., Tampa 33619.

“United We Stand” Memorial Day Concert: Sunday at 4 p.m.

The Choral Artists of Sarasota, with the Lakewood Ranch Wind Ensemble, present the “United We Stand” Memorial Day Concert. The concert will feature a tribute to the 80th commemoration of D-Day. (the Normandy Invasion of WWII) The concert will take place at the Sarasota Opera House, and tickets will range from $30-$60 and $5 for students.

Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Avenue, Sarasota 34236

Sarasota Annual Memorial Day Parade: Monday at 10 a.m.

The City of Sarasota and the Sarasota Patriotic Observance Committee are hosting the annual Memorial Day parade in downtown Sarasota. After the parade ends at Chaplain J.D. Hamel Park, a ceremony will be held at 11:00 a.m. The celebration will feature West Point graduate Michael Tollerton as the keynote speaker.

Chaplain J.D. Hamel Park, 199 Bayfront Dr, Sarasota 34236

Venice Memorial Day Service Ceremony: Monday, 10-11:30 a.m.

The annual Memorial Day Service Ceremony, hosted by the American Legion Post 159 of Venice, will take place at Patriots Park to honor the fallen.

800 Venetia Bay Blvd. Venice 34285

Bay Pines National Cemetery Memorial Day Ceremony: Monday 11 a.m.- 12 p.m.

The annual ceremony is cohosted by the Bay Pines VA Healthcare System, Bay Pines National Cemetery, and the St. Petersburg VBA office. The keynote speaker will be Dr. Marianne Mathewson-Chapman, a retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen.

Bay Pines National Cemetery, 10000 Bay Pines Blvd, St. Petersburg 33708

Largo Memorial Day Ceremony: Monday, 11 a.m.- 12 p.m.

The annual ceremony will include live music as well as some presentations and readings from veterans. Fallen service men and women will be honored at the ceremony at Largo Central Park.

101 Central Park Dr, Largo 33771

VFW Memorial Day Family Picnic: Monday at 12 p.m.

This celebration is open to anyone. There will be a flag ceremony at 12:00 p.m., and food will be served at 2:00 p.m. A 50/50 raffle will be announced at 5:00 p.m., and games will be played throughout the day.

VFW Post 4321 2010 W Morrison Ave, Tampa 33606



Other events:

Silent Party at American Social: Friday, 9 p.m.-12 a.m.

At American Social, 21+ guests will get access to the event and a pair of headphones for $10. There will be 3 different DJs playing different genres that dancers are able to switch between. 601 South Harbour Island Blvd #107, Tampa

Memorial Day Farmer’s Market: Saturday, 8 a.m.- 5 p.m.

A Land of Delight Natural Farm is hosting a farmer’s market to celebrate Memorial Weekend. The market will feature a petting zoo, handcrafted drinks and treats, farm-fresh produce, a U-Pick Garden, grafted fruit trees, golden doodles and more.

2514 Leaning Pine Lane, Plant City

Crawfish Boil at Bayboro Brewing: Saturday at 3 p.m.

If you are craving crawfish this Memorial Day weekend, Bayboro Brewing is the place for you. This all-you-can-eat-and-drink crawfish boil will feature 3-4 rounds of boiling. Attendees will have a selection of craft beers while listening to live music for $55 a person.

2390 5th Ave S, St. Petersburg

Uptown Music and Arts Festival: Saturday to Sunday, 4-10 p.m.

This annual music festival features musical artists, vendors and visual artists. Tickets range in price.

Curtis Hixon Riverfront Park 600 N. Ashley Dr, Tampa

Memorial Day Brunch at the Don CeSar: Sunday at 10:30 a.m.

The brunch will feature a wide variety of breakfast and lunch options in the King Charles Ballroom. The event will include live entertainment, Horse Soldier Bourbon and cocktail sampling.

Don CeSar, 3400 Gulf Blvd, St Pete Beach 33706

Memorial Day Community Cookout: Sunday, 1- 5 p.m.

This Memorial Day Community Cookout will feature free food from Liberty Smokehouse, a sampling tent from Derring-Do Spirits & Urban Stillhouse as well as 3 Daughters. The Global Love Project will host chalk drawing and there will be a family yoga class. The event is sponsored by Foodie Labs.

The Foodie Labs, 515 22nd Street South #Suite 130 St. Petersburg 33712

Memorial Day Family Connections Picnic: Monday, 10:30 a.m.- 2 p.m.

The picnic in celebration of Memorial Day will be a potluck lunch, and attendees can sign up to bring a dish. The picnic is hosted by Southside Church and will take place at Christina Park.

625 Co Rd 540A, Lakeland 33813

Memorial Day Community Fest: Monday, 11 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Hosted by New Life Tabernacle. The event will feature free food from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., as well as carnival attractions and vendors.

New Life Tabernacle UPC, 6912 Williams Road, Seffner