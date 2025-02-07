University Area looks forward to the future with a $15 million federal grant

A nearly $15 million federal grant is headed to the University Area neighborhood in North Tampa – and it could mean life-altering improvements for residents.

The three-year funding from the Environmental Protection Agency should transform into reality a proposal that the University Area Community Development Corp. (UACDC), Hillsborough County and the University of South Florida have been working on for years.

It will focus on three primary improvements: improving stormwater systems to reduce flooding and improve water quality, expanding water and sewage services, and refurbishing an unused warehouse to create a community space.

"This grant is a transformative step forward for the University Area community," said Sarah Combs, CEO of UACDC. “Funding the construction of the Economic Development Center at our Cultural Campus will allow us to deliver critical services and opportunities that empower our residents.”

The center will also host health care stations with telehealth and primary care doctors.

“Access to health care services is a critical need that we always see in the community needs assessment we administrate every two years,” UACDC’s chief community development officer Erica Moody said.

The project will also provide city water service to 50 multifamily complexes as well as septic-to-sewer conversions for half of them, according to USF .

“We’re connecting residents to city sewer and water because they’re currently on wells and septic tanks that are failing, and just access to clean water as a health need,” Moody said. “We are looking to connect residents to sewer lines, to clean water, as well as look at these stormwater ponds and test the health and wellness of the ponds.”

Flooding from these ponds was especially bad following hurricanes Helene and Milton. This initiative hopes to improve their performance in a storm, as well as make them more inviting to residents.

The UACDC often hosts meetings to hear community perspectives for the improvements. It has three scheduled in 2025 to discuss the plans. The first will be on Feb. 27 at 5:30 p.m. at Harvest Hope Park, 13704 N. 20th St.

“We take the community input, we work with planners, with architects and engineers to make the vision come to life,” said Moody. “Then of course … an idea is great, but it definitely needs funding and support behind it so that’s why we’re so excited for the EPA grant.”

While there was a temporary pause on such federal funding, Moody said they’re still looking forward to what the future holds because of this grant.

“It’s a little too early to tell, but we are going to keep moving forward with redevelopment and revitalization in the University Area and assisting the residents that are there that need us, and making sure we are always keeping them at the forefront,” Moody said.

