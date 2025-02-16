Fort De Soto’s North Beach reopens on Monday

Pinellas County will open Fort De Soto Park’s North Beach on Monday, months after closing it following hurricanes Helene and Milton.

The storms caused flooding at Pinellas County’s largest park and damaged its boat ramps and fishing piers. Storm surge pushed thousands of tons of debris across the park’s beaches and campsites. Hundreds of trees were lost.

North Beach is the final part of the park to reopen.

“We appreciate the patience of our residents and visitors as we worked to bring Fort De Soto back to full operation,” Paul Cozzie, director of Parks & Conservation Resources said in a release. “This park is a cherished part of Pinellas County, and we are excited to welcome everyone back in time for the spring break season.”

The boat ramp at the part is working but its amenities are limited. Visitors should be careful when using the facilities, park officials said.

