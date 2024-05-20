© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
The Air Force community says farewell to the late Airman Roger Fortson

WFSU | By Adrian Andrews
Published May 20, 2024 at 6:17 PM EDT
Chantemekki Fortson the mother of slain airman Roger Fortson, right, along with family watch Fortson's casket as they leave for a cemetery during his funeral at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, Friday, May 17, 2024, in Stonecrest, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
The memorial service took place at Hurlburt Field, where Fortson was stationed.

The Air Force community said a final goodbye to Senior Airman Roger Fortson on Monday at Hurlburt Field.

The 23-year-old gunship gunner was shot and killed by an Okaloosa County Sheriff deputy earlier this month.

During a memorial service, 4th Special Operations Squadron, Lieutenant Colonel Kalin Thistlewood, expressed his sympathies to Fortson’s mother.

“I can only hope that immense this pain, that you find comfort in the contributions that your son gave," he said. "And how he is remembered within our military community and this flying community.”

Officials presented his family with the Air and Space Commendation Medal, an award given only to Airmen who’ve distinguished themselves by meritorious achievement and service.

"Roger is exceptional," Captain Malcolm Lee, an AC 130 evaluator pilot who served with Fortson for four years, said. "Because even in this tragic event that has divided a nation, he has managed to bond together our community, our Air Force, and people all around the globe, through love."

Hundreds of people and military members also attended a funeral for Fortson held Friday in Atlanta, Ga.

