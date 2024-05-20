The Air Force community says farewell to the late Airman Roger Fortson

The Air Force community said a final goodbye to Senior Airman Roger Fortson on Monday at Hurlburt Field.

The 23-year-old gunship gunner was shot and killed by an Okaloosa County Sheriff deputy earlier this month.

During a memorial service, 4th Special Operations Squadron, Lieutenant Colonel Kalin Thistlewood, expressed his sympathies to Fortson’s mother.

“I can only hope that immense this pain, that you find comfort in the contributions that your son gave," he said. "And how he is remembered within our military community and this flying community.”

Officials presented his family with the Air and Space Commendation Medal, an award given only to Airmen who’ve distinguished themselves by meritorious achievement and service.

"Roger is exceptional," Captain Malcolm Lee, an AC 130 evaluator pilot who served with Fortson for four years, said. "Because even in this tragic event that has divided a nation, he has managed to bond together our community, our Air Force, and people all around the globe, through love."

Hundreds of people and military members also attended a funeral for Fortson held Friday in Atlanta, Ga.

