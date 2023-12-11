St. Petersburg residents can weigh in on the Tropicana Field redevelopment plans

St. Petersburg residents can learn more about the city's plans to redevelop the historic Gas Plant district and build a new stadium for the Tampa Bay Rays.

The city will hold a community benefits information session on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at The Coliseum, 535 4th Ave., according to a news release.

It's ahead of four meetings next month where the public can comment on the city's plans.

At Wednesday's meeting, public can learn more about the proposed community benefits from Hines, the development firm hired to reimagine the district.

They include a $50 million commitment to what it calls "intentional equity."

According to the release, they include the following:



Affordable housing ($15 million)

Small business assistance ($13 million)

Employment assistance ($3.75 million)

Education ($17.5 million)

Outreach ($750,000)

Starting in January, the Community Benefits Advisory Council will begin the process of informing Mayor Ken Welch, the St. Petersburg City Council, and residents about the particulars around the intentional equity efforts.

Residents can offer public comment during these meetings, which will be held Jan. 9, 16, 23 and 30.

More information on the council, and the redevelopment plans, can be found here.