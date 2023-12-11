© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
St. Petersburg residents can weigh in on the Tropicana Field redevelopment plans

WUSF | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published December 11, 2023 at 3:19 PM EST
Renderings of the new ballpark and redeveloped Tropicana Field site in St. Petersburg.
Gensler
/
Tampa Bay Rays
Renderings of the new ballpark and redeveloped Tropicana Field site in St. Petersburg proposed by Rays and Hines.

After an initial presentation Wednesday, residents can offer their input on the Historic Gas Plant District during a series of meetings in January.

St. Petersburg residents can learn more about the city's plans to redevelop the historic Gas Plant district and build a new stadium for the Tampa Bay Rays.

The city will hold a community benefits information session on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at The Coliseum, 535 4th Ave., according to a news release.

It's ahead of four meetings next month where the public can comment on the city's plans.

At Wednesday's meeting, public can learn more about the proposed community benefits from Hines, the development firm hired to reimagine the district.

They include a $50 million commitment to what it calls "intentional equity."

According to the release, they include the following:

  • Affordable housing ($15 million)
  • Small business assistance ($13 million)
  • Employment assistance ($3.75 million)
  • Education ($17.5 million)
  • Outreach ($750,000)

Starting in January, the Community Benefits Advisory Council will begin the process of informing Mayor Ken Welch, the St. Petersburg City Council, and residents about the particulars around the intentional equity efforts.
Residents can offer public comment during these meetings, which will be held Jan. 9, 16, 23 and 30.

More information on the council, and the redevelopment plans, can be found here.
Carl Lisciandrello
I wasn't always a morning person. After spending years as a nighttime sports copy editor and page designer, I made the move to digital editing in 2000. Turns out, it was one of the best moves I've ever made.
