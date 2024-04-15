© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Manatee County Commissioner James Satcher is named the county's elections supervisor

WUSF | By Cathy Carter
Published April 15, 2024 at 4:01 PM EDT
A bearded white man wearing a blue suit and red tie holds microphone on a stage
Facebook
James Satcher was elected in 2020 to serve as Manatee County's District 1 commissioner. He had filed to seek a second term.

 

Satcher will have to resign as District 1 Manatee County Commissioner. Gov. Ron DeSantis, who appointed Satcher, will also decide who fills the now-vacant seat on the board of county commissioners.

The appointment, made Friday by Gov. Ron DeSantis, went against the recommendation of Manatee County's outgoing elections supervisor.

In his retirement resignation letter, Michael Bennett endorsed his long-term deputy to serve out the remainder of his term, which ends in November.

Scott Farrington, who has served 11 years as the number two elections official in the supervisor’s office, had been running the office since Bennett's departure in February.

But the interim position will instead go to Satcher, a minister known for his hard right stance on so-called "culture war" issues.

A Republican, first elected in 2020, Satcher spearheaded efforts to ban abortion clinics from Manatee County and a policy of allowing county employees to carry firearms at work.

Satcher also served as the chair of the Manatee Port Authority and the Tourist Development Council in 2023.

His appointment leaves a vacancy on the Manatee County board of commissioners which the governor will also have to fill.

Tags
Politics Manatee County CommissionRon DeSantis
Cathy Carter
As a reporter, my goal is to tell a story that moves you in some way. To me, the best way to do that begins with listening. Talking to people about their lives and the issues they care about is my favorite part of the job.
See stories by Cathy Carter
Related Stories
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now