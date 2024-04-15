Manatee County Commissioner James Satcher is named the county's elections supervisor

The appointment, made Friday by Gov. Ron DeSantis, went against the recommendation of Manatee County's outgoing elections supervisor.

In his retirement resignation letter, Michael Bennett endorsed his long-term deputy to serve out the remainder of his term, which ends in November.

Scott Farrington, who has served 11 years as the number two elections official in the supervisor’s office, had been running the office since Bennett's departure in February.

But the interim position will instead go to Satcher, a minister known for his hard right stance on so-called "culture war" issues.

A Republican, first elected in 2020, Satcher spearheaded efforts to ban abortion clinics from Manatee County and a policy of allowing county employees to carry firearms at work.

Satcher also served as the chair of the Manatee Port Authority and the Tourist Development Council in 2023.

His appointment leaves a vacancy on the Manatee County board of commissioners which the governor will also have to fill.