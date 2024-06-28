DeSantis signs laws on security for Jewish Day Schools and the state's definition of antisemitism

Florida is making efforts to combat antisemitism.

Governor Ron DeSantis on Monday, signed two bills into law implementing more school security for Jewish Day Schools and revised the state’s definition for “antisemitism.”

The first bill, HB 1109, gives Jewish Day Schools in Florida recurring state funding for security measures like installing cameras, fencing, and shatter-resistant glass.

The governor said the legislation comes amid a rise in antisemitic activities on school campuses since the October 7 Hamas attack in Israel.

“You have a lot of elite colleges and universities that have allowed themselves to become overrun with encampments, graffiti, as well as a lot of really nasty antisemitism," DeSantis said during a press conference at the University of Florida.

Under HB 1109, Jewish Day Schools in Florida will be given $20 million to bolster their security. This is on top of the $25 million, which the Florida Legislature approved as part of last year's state budget, to safeguard Jewish day campuses.

DeSantis has tapped the state’s education department to distribute the money to 134 Jewish schools across the state.

It wouldn’t be a trip to Israel without one of my antisemitism bills becoming law! David and I had the privilege of touring the Knesset today and meeting with three of its members the same day as HB 187 and HB 1109 became law! HB 187 duplicates language we passed back in 2019… pic.twitter.com/bSFqVYnfZV — Rep. Randy Fine (@VoteRandyFine) June 25, 2024

“A number of Jewish schools around the state had been receiving death threats and parents were pulling those kids out of those schools," state House Representative Randy Fine said.

Additional provisions in the bill, allows Jewish day schools to hire their own licensed and insured security team.

“HB 1109 makes Jewish Day Schools, which I have gotten money for on an ad hoc basis every year, eligible for recurring funding,” said Fine on X. “I’m proud to have led the most aggressive pro-Israel, antisemitism-fighting Agenda in America during my time in the House.”

Rep. Vicki Lopez, R-Miami , said the bill would ensure the children and families of her district, are kept safe.

“They have suffered great violence. It has been a very difficult time," she said.

The second bill, HB 187, revises the state’s definition for “antisemitism” to include any "physical and verbal attacks against Jews."

The language is taken from the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance, which was created to promote Holocaust education.

Wilfredo Lee/AP / AP FILE - A man holds up an Israeli flag as he attends a rally in support of Israel, at the Holocaust Memorial Miami Beach, Oct. 10, 2023, in Miami Beach, Fla. An estimated 525,000 Jews live in Miami's metropolitan area according to the American Jewish Population Project at Brandeis University. In South Florida, rabbis and community leaders are pushing their congregations to call their lawmakers and insist they back Israel as it ramps up its offensive. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

“Jews continue to bear the brunt of 60% of all religious hatred, despite being a population of 2.4%” Davie Democratic Rep. Michael Gottlieb said.

Religious leaders across Florida have been showing their support for the Jewish community. Rabbi Paul Sidlofsky leads the Jewish Temple in Tallahassee. In an interview with WFSU, he thanked local and state leaders for helping support the cause.

“We certainly feel a connection with Israel as Jews all over the world do," he said. "It is really gratifying to see people of all different backgrounds and faiths come together to show support.”

Both laws take effect July 1st.

