Redington Beach's mayor says a vacation rentals bill would have hurt his community

Gov. Ron DeSantis this year vetoed Senate Bill 280, a measure which would have placed state regulations on vacation rentals such as those listed on Airbnb and VRBO.

Redington Beach Mayor David Will spoke Friday on The Florida Roundup about why he opposed the legislation, calling it a preemption bill.

“This removes our ability, our residents’ ability, the people who are actually most affected by this bill, it takes them out of the decision-making process to do what's best for, what they feel is best for their community,” Will said.

Redington Beach, which is in Pinellas County, has about 100 short-term rentals out of 800 houses, according to Will. Local regulations allow for a maximum of two people per bedroom and eight in a property.

In 2022, the town held a referendum asking residents if they wanted to approve an ordinance prohibiting short-term rentals.

“Do you want to be able to regulate them if you want them? And 86% of our residents said no, we don't want short-term rentals in our community. But this preemption takes that ability away to make those decisions for yourself,” Will said.

While communities can regulate short-term rentals, current Florida law does not allow local governments to prohibit them or regulate their frequency or duration. Hence why there are rentals in Redington Beach listed on Airbnb.

“Our community is a single-family residential community. So we don't have any businesses. And you know, we're unique along the beaches here," Will said. "And our residents have moved here because of that. They like that quiet residential community feel. And with short-term rentals, it's now turning into a hotel district. These houses are purchased by corporations for the sole purpose of being used as a short-term rental.”

He added that homeowners have made it clear they want to keep Redington Beach a residential community.

“So they were very adamant about contacting the governor for this veto of 280 because we have rules and regulations for short-term rentals and 280 would have erased them.”