2024 RNC Recap: Florida Republicans are rallying behind former President Donald Trump

Florida Republicans are rallying behind former President Donald Trump, as he looks to regain the White House in the upcoming presidential election.

Thousands of Republicans from across the U.S. packed into Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, this week for the 2024 Republican National Convention.

Rubio offered his support for both Vance and Trump

The event went from July 15-18, but by Day 1, Trump had already announced J.D. Vance as his running mate. The 39-year-old Ohio senator, will become the next Vice President, if Trump wins. Florida Senator Marco Rubio had been a potential contender for the job.

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP / AP Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump talks to Sen. Marco Rubio during the Republican National Convention Wednesday, July 17, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

“The only way to make America wealthy and safe and strong again, is to make Donald J. Trump our president again," Rubio said during his speech at the convention.

Rubio, a descendant of Cuban immigrants, has represented Florida in the United States Senate since 2011. He said on Tuesday that Trump supporters are regular people who just want to live a better life.

“It is not hateful or extreme. What they want is good jobs and lower prices," he said. "They want borders that are secure and for those that come here, to do so, legally.”

Remembering Corey Comperatore

The Republican convention kicked off just two days after Trump was the target in a failed assassination attempt at a Pennsylvania rally.

Trump survived the attack, but sustained minor injuries to his right ear. A former fire chief was shot and killed during the same attack. He was a Trump supporter and was attending the rally with his family. During the convention, Rubio remembered Corey Comperatore.

“Last Saturday, he shielded his wife and daughter from an assassin’s bullet. And lost his life the way he lived it…a hero," said Rubio.

Safety in America

As Rubio took his seat, the theme shifted to the safety of Americans and the ongoing wars overseas. Former state governor and current Florida U.S. Senator Rick Scott said if the Biden administration wins again, he worries there will be less protection in place at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Scott also believes the U.S will be at war with other countries, and worries the Biden administration could open the door to non-U.S. citizens voting in federal elections—which is currently prevented by federal law.

Democrats, the media, liberal judges, and even a bullet from a madman tried and failed to stop President Trump.



NOTHING will stop him from winning in November and making our country great again! pic.twitter.com/7muquziPgZ — Rick Scott (@ScottforFlorida) July 17, 2024

“Biden and the Democrats are doing everything they can to tear down this great country and rebuild it in their woke radical image," said Scott.

The Biden cracks continued

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis echoed Scott’s thoughts about needing stricter border protections—something the governor has urged for the past five years. But at the convention, DeSantis put more emphasis on the U.S. military.

In his 8-minute speech, the governor bashed the Biden administration—pointing to a deadly 2021 suicidal bombing in Afghanistan, that killed 13 U.S. troops. DeSantis blames Biden for not handling the issue with terrorists and calls the August 30th U.S-Afghan withdrawal mission, a “humiliating” experience.

“13 of our service members were killed in Afghanistan due to Joe Biden’s dereliction of duty," said DeSantis.

DeSantis pointed to Bident’s lackluster debate performance and labeling Biden’s presidency as a “weekend at Bernie’s presidency.” The governor went on, insinuating that Biden may be too old for another term, despite Trump and Biden being just three years apart in age.

Our enemies do not confine their designs to between 10AM and 4PM. We need a commander-in-chief who can lead 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.



America cannot afford four more years of a Weekend at Bernie’s presidency.



Let’s send Joe Biden back to his basement, and let's send… pic.twitter.com/Px7h0YE5Pv — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) July 17, 2024

DeSantis, who earlier this year hoped to best Trump in the race for Republican nominee said he and the rest of the Republicans in Florida, are voting for Trump to rebuild the economy, stop Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion initiatives in schools, and to keep undocumented immigrants out of the country.

“The left is in retreat," said DeSantis. "Freedom reigns supreme, the woke-mind virus is dead and Florida is a solid Republican state.”

Democrats will be responding to Republicans next month in Chicago as Joe Biden officially takes the Democratic nomination. The Democratic National Convention will run from August 19-August 22.

