Voting-rights advocates say Florida is investigating ballot measure petitions too close to election

Florida’s Office of Election Crimes and Security says it’s found at least 35 people who submitted fraudulent petitions to get an abortion rights amendment on the November ballot. State officers have been knocking on doors as part of their investigation. But as Margie Menzel reports, voting rights activists say the investigations shouldn’t be happening so close to the election.

Brad Ashwell is the Florida director of All Voting Is Local. He says the state’s investigators are going door to door, asking people about petitions they signed or didn’t sign. Ashwell says that’s frightening to would-be voters.

“This isn’t the first time they’ve done this -- and this is what we warned about this office from the beginning, when it was just a piece of legislation," Ashwell said. "We warned that there needed to be guardrails on this office so that it wasn’t taking actions right before the election to sway results…”

The DeSantis administration says more voters could have been victims of felony identity theft and forgery.

