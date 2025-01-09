Protection of first responders and expediting building permits among new Florida laws

Florida has nine new laws that went into effect Jan. 1.

Political analyst and journalist William March said it was a pretty active legislative session in Tallahassee, particularly in terms of culture war issues

“It was also a legislative session in which [Gov.] Ron DeSantis, for the most part, got his way with the Legislature,” March said.

“In keeping with the fact that there are supermajorities of Republicans in both houses, it was a legislative session that heavily emphasized the preferences and priorities of Republicans.”



Harassing first responders

You can now be charged with a second-degree misdemeanor in Florida if you come too close to an on-duty first responder.

If an on-duty law enforcement officer gives you a verbal warning, you need to stay back 25 feet under what is being called the "halo law."

Supporters say it protects first responders from harassment, but opponents argue the legislation could encourage police misconduct.

March pointed to Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who was convicted of killing George Floyd. A video taken by a bystander within 10 feet was used as evidence.

"And under this law, the police officer involved could have prevented that video from being shot," March said.



There’s also concern about the law’s language, like “emotional distress” and “legitimate purpose,” being vague.

“It defines harassment as causing emotional distress. What does that mean if it’s causing the first responder emotional distress?” said March.

Because the law creates a crime, March said it can't really be challenged in court until someone is accused. Although, he said, it wouldn't be a surprise if that happens pretty quickly.



Building permits

Wait times for building permits should go down significantly starting this year in Florida.

Another new law shortens how long local governments have to approve or deny applications from 120 days down to 30 days.

Backers say it would make housing cheaper and more quickly built. It’s supported by the real estate development industry, and it was sponsored by Rep. Tiffany Esposito, R-Fort Myers, who is a Chamber of Commerce executive.

It was opposed by the League of Cities and environmental groups, which say it could lead to environmental degradation without consideration of ecological effects.

"I say it could also lead to shoddy construction of the kind that led to the Surfside condominium collapse in South Florida," said March.

Under the law, if the deadline is not met, the permit application is automatically approved.