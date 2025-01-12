Election victory keeps Evan Power as chair of the Florida Republican Party

Florida Republican Party Chair Evan Power was retained in the post with landslide support in a Saturday vote from the state’s GOP committee members.

The former Leon County party chair bested Charlotte County GOP chair Dave Kalin in a 183-19 vote.

A year ago, Power, then serving as vice chair, was elected to replace Christian Ziegler, who was removed after an investigation into a sex-related scandal involving his wife and another woman in Sarasota.

With Power in the post, Republicans expanded their dominance in the state. President-elect Donald Trump performed better than every GOP presidential candidate in Florida since 1988.

Shortly after being reelected for a two-year term, several prominent Republicans congratulated Power on social media.

Congrats @EvanPower! Well deserved. Floridians can be confident with you at the helm of @FloridaGOP that Florida will stay RED and continue to be the best state in the nation! https://t.co/b34ARGB9LX — Rick Scott (@ScottforFlorida) January 11, 2025

Congratulations, Chairman @EvanPower on your election! @FloridaGOP’s future is bright as we continue to elect competent conservative leaders that will ensure Florida remains prosperous, safe, and free. I’m glad to be a part of our great Republican team! — Ashley Moody (@AshleyMoodyFL) January 11, 2025

It was an honor to address grassroots leaders in Orlando at the @FloridaGOP Annual Meeting.



Congratulations Chairman @EvanPower on reelection.



Congratulations @ViceMayorJo on election as Vice Chairman.



We are the strongest party in the nation & we’ll continue to LEAD THE WAY. pic.twitter.com/Kw2fNGqJwj — Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) January 11, 2025

Congratulations Chairman @EvanPower on your decisive victory today! Florida Republicans are in great hands as we continue to keep Florida the freest state in the nation. https://t.co/zvIgK1gTiI — Daniel Perez (@Daniel_PerezFL) January 11, 2025



