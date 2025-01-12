Election victory keeps Evan Power as chair of the Florida Republican Party
Florida Republican Party Chair Evan Power was retained in the post with landslide support in a Saturday vote from the state’s GOP committee members.
The former Leon County party chair bested Charlotte County GOP chair Dave Kalin in a 183-19 vote.
A year ago, Power, then serving as vice chair, was elected to replace Christian Ziegler, who was removed after an investigation into a sex-related scandal involving his wife and another woman in Sarasota.
With Power in the post, Republicans expanded their dominance in the state. President-elect Donald Trump performed better than every GOP presidential candidate in Florida since 1988.
Shortly after being reelected for a two-year term, several prominent Republicans congratulated Power on social media.
Congrats @EvanPower! Well deserved. Floridians can be confident with you at the helm of @FloridaGOP that Florida will stay RED and continue to be the best state in the nation! https://t.co/b34ARGB9LX— Rick Scott (@ScottforFlorida) January 11, 2025
Congratulations, Chairman @EvanPower on your election! @FloridaGOP’s future is bright as we continue to elect competent conservative leaders that will ensure Florida remains prosperous, safe, and free. I’m glad to be a part of our great Republican team!— Ashley Moody (@AshleyMoodyFL) January 11, 2025
It was an honor to address grassroots leaders in Orlando at the @FloridaGOP Annual Meeting.— Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) January 11, 2025
Congratulations Chairman @EvanPower on reelection.
Congratulations @ViceMayorJo on election as Vice Chairman.
We are the strongest party in the nation & we’ll continue to LEAD THE WAY. pic.twitter.com/Kw2fNGqJwj
Congratulations Chairman @EvanPower on your decisive victory today! Florida Republicans are in great hands as we continue to keep Florida the freest state in the nation. https://t.co/zvIgK1gTiI— Daniel Perez (@Daniel_PerezFL) January 11, 2025
