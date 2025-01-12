© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Election victory keeps Evan Power as chair of the Florida Republican Party

WFSU | By Tristan Wood
Published January 12, 2025 at 7:18 AM EST
Evan Power
Evan Power
In the year Evan Power took over as party chair, Republicans have expanded their dominance in the state.

The former Leon County GOP chair bested Charlotte County party chair Dave Kalin in a 183-19 vote. Power was first elected to the position after Christian Ziegler was removed during a sex-related scandal.

Florida Republican Party Chair Evan Power was retained in the post with landslide support in a Saturday vote from the state’s GOP committee members.

The former Leon County party chair bested Charlotte County GOP chair Dave Kalin in a 183-19 vote.

A year ago, Power, then serving as vice chair, was elected to replace Christian Ziegler, who was removed after an investigation into a sex-related scandal involving his wife and another woman in Sarasota.

With Power in the post, Republicans expanded their dominance in the state. President-elect Donald Trump performed better than every GOP presidential candidate in Florida since 1988.

Shortly after being reelected for a two-year term, several prominent Republicans congratulated Power on social media.


Copyright 2025 WFSU

Politics Evan PowerRepublican Party of Florida
Tristan Wood
SUMMER INTERN 2021
