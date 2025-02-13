DeSantis signs sweeping bills to beef up immigration enforcement in Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a sweeping package of immigration bills aimed at carrying out President Donald Trump ’s mass deportation agenda.

Republicans say the legislation puts Florida — long a haven for immigrants — on the leading edge of conservative-controlled states working to leverage state and local resources to carry out federal immigration enforcement.

As Trump supporters in state capitols across the country race to deliver on the president’s signature issue — despite concerns from immigrant advocates — lawmakers in Florida are teeing up a potential fight with the courts as they advance a provision that critics argue is unconstitutional.

Florida’s legislation mandates the death penalty for immigrants in the U.S. without legal authorization who commit capital offenses like first degree murder or child rape. It’s a provision that goes above and beyond Trump’s executive orders.

DeSantis’ approval of the bills Thursday came after legislative leaders brokered a compromise with the governor, settling a weekslong standoff among the state’s top Republicans over how best to support Trump’s sweeping crackdown on illegal immigration.

“Today, the Florida Legislature has passed the strongest legislation to combat illegal immigration of any state in the entire country,” DeSantis said before signing the bills and handing a Sharpie to each of the legislative leaders standing behind him. “We are ahead of the curve on ending the illegal immigration crisis.”

The bill I signed today ensures that Florida will set the standard for state action to end illegal immigration and deport illegal aliens.



Florida now has the strictest laws of any state to combat illegal immigration. Our legislation:

✅ Makes it a state crime to enter Florida as… pic.twitter.com/JTFH9OVmGw — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) February 13, 2025

But the tensions pitting allies of Trump against DeSantis — who dared to challenge for the GOP presidential nomination — may not evaporate, as the term-limited governor is widely expected to have presidential aspirations in 2028.

“Ultimately, this is a win for Donald Trump. Because that’s what this is all about,” said state Sen. Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota, a sponsor of the bills and a key Trump ally.

But the process was bruising, with DeSantis blasting lawmakers’ previous proposals as “weak” and a “betrayal” of conservative voters, before ultimately signing the compromise package.

“There’s still hurt feelings,” Gruters said, “on all sides.”

Florida’s measures allocate $298 million to hire more than 50 new law enforcement officers focused on immigration enforcement, plus grants for equipment and training for local agencies, bonuses for officers who assist in federal operations, and reimbursement for leasing detention facilities.

The proposal also includes a stand-alone bill that mandates the death penalty for immigrants in the country without legal status if convicted of capital offenses. Democrats and civil rights advocates have argued that provision is unconstitutional, citing previous Supreme Court precedent.

The bill package would also increase penalties for all crimes committed by immigrants in the country without authorization, and would create a new crime of entering the state after coming to the U.S. illegally.

As part of the compromise, lawmakers did away with a previous proposal that would have stripped the governor of much of his emergency powers on immigration.

Instead, that power will go to a State Board of Immigration Enforcement, made up of the governor, Agriculture commissioner, attorney general and chief financial officer.

The board would coordinate immigration enforcement activities with federal officials and dole out $250 million in grants to local law enforcement agencies to assist federal enforcement efforts. Decisions made by the board would have to be unanimous.

A provision that drew bipartisan criticism repeals a law that allows Florida students who are in the country without legal authorization to qualify for in-state tuition at public colleges and universities.

Lawmakers in Georgia and Alabama also moved ahead Thursday with their own measures aimed at furthering Trump’s immigration policy.

The Georgia Senate passed a bill allowing local governments to be sued if they don’t cooperate with federal immigration enforcement.

The bill would strengthen a Georgia law passed last year after Venezuelan immigrant Jose Ibarra, who authorities say entered the U.S. illegally, murdered 22-year-old University of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley. That law mandates law enforcement agencies cooperate with federal officials in identifying and detaining undocumented immigrants — and punishes them if they don’t.