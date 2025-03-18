House panel approves 'decoupling' Tampa Bay Downs' horse racing from poker rooms

Amid fierce opposition from people in the Ocala area’s horse industry, a state House panel Monday moved forward with a proposal that would allow the state’s two remaining thoroughbred tracks to offer other types of gambling without holding races.

The Commerce Committee voted 15-7 to approve the bill (HB 105), which proposes what is known as “decoupling.”

The measure would eliminate a requirement that Tampa Bay Downs in Oldsmar and Gulfstream Park in Hallendale Beach hold live races to be able to operate cardrooms and, in the case of Gulfstream, slot machines.

Bill sponsor Adam Anderson, R-Palm Harbor, said the bill, which is backed by Gulfstream, is designed to help support the thoroughbred industry.

Changes to the bill Monday would effectively ensure racing at the tracks for at least five more years and allow racing licenses to be transferred to other sites in the state, he said.

But breeders, trainers and other people in the industry, such as veterinarians, said the bill could lead to the end of racing in Florida and jeopardize thousands of jobs in the industry around Ocala.

“Our industry is not dying, but this bill could put us on life support,” Tod Wojciechowski, director of sales for Ocala Breeders’ Sales Co., told the committee.

Lawmakers in 2021 approved decoupling for harness racing tracks.

Florida voters in 2018 approved a constitutional amendment that banned greyhound racing, clearing the way for dog tracks to end racing while keeping other gambling activities.

With Monday’s approval, the bill is positioned to go to the full House.

Sen. Danny Burgess, R-Zephyrhills, has filed a Senate version (SB 408), which has not been heard in committees.