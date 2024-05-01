'Broken Horses' documentary shows the dark side of Kentucky Derby and changes needed in the sport

This Saturday is the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby. Tragedies surrounded last year’s derby when 12 horses died in the days before and after the race. There were other horrific breakdowns at other races, like horses falling with injuries so great they had to be euthanized on the track.

A new documentary, “Broken Horses” investigates the crisis in horseracing, the culture of drugs and money, and new federal regulations to crack down on bad actors, clean up the sport, and demand better care and treatment of the horses.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with New York Times reporter Joe Drape, who is in the documentary and helped make it.

“The New York Times Presents: Broken Horses” is streaming on Hulu.

