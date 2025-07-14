House Minority Leader Driskell joins Rep. Rayner in race for Tampa-area state Senate seat

Florida House Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell of Tampa has announced plans to run next year for the state Senate seat now held by Sen. Darryl Rouson. Both face term limits.

At this point, Driskell’s lone Democratic opposition in District 16 is state Rep. Michele Rayner, of St. Petersburg, who announced her bid in December.

Republican Amaro Lionheart, an educator and former entrepreneur, is the only other candidate to announce for the seat.

The Democrat-heavy district covers much of east Hillsborough County and the south end of St. Petersburg.

Driskell, who was born in Polk County, opened a campaign account with the state Division of Elections on Friday and updated her website with the announcement of her candidacy.

Her website lists endorsements from former Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn and former state Sen. Arthenia Joyner of Tampa.

Driskell has represented House District 67 since 2022 and began serving as minority leader in 2023. The district covers parts of east and northeast Hillsborough. She was first elected to the House in 2018 for District 63, which covered north Hillsborough before redistricting in 2022.

Rayner, a civil rights attorney and former public defender, has been in the House since 2020, representing parts of Pinellas and Hillsborough.

The primary is scheduled for Aug. 26.