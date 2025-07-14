© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

House Minority Leader Driskell joins Rep. Rayner in race for Tampa-area state Senate seat

WUSF | By Rick Mayer
Published July 14, 2025 at 1:13 PM EDT
Florida House Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell speaks to reporters on the opening day of the legislative session in Tallahassee on March 4, 2025.
Rebecca Blackwell
/
AP
Florida House Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell speaks to reporters on the opening day of the legislative session in Tallahassee on March 4, 2025.

At this point, Fentrice Driskell’s Democratic opposition in District 16 is state Rep. Michele Rayner, of St. Petersburg, who announced her bid in December. Republican Amaro Lionheart is also running.

Florida House Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell of Tampa has announced plans to run next year for the state Senate seat now held by Sen. Darryl Rouson. Both face term limits.

At this point, Driskell’s lone Democratic opposition in District 16 is state Rep. Michele Rayner, of St. Petersburg, who announced her bid in December.

Republican Amaro Lionheart, an educator and former entrepreneur, is the only other candidate to announce for the seat.

The Democrat-heavy district covers much of east Hillsborough County and the south end of St. Petersburg.

Driskell, who was born in Polk County, opened a campaign account with the state Division of Elections on Friday and updated her website with the announcement of her candidacy.

Her website lists endorsements from former Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn and former state Sen. Arthenia Joyner of Tampa.

Driskell has represented House District 67 since 2022 and began serving as minority leader in 2023. The district covers parts of east and northeast Hillsborough. She was first elected to the House in 2018 for District 63, which covered north Hillsborough before redistricting in 2022.

Rayner, a civil rights attorney and former public defender, has been in the House since 2020, representing parts of Pinellas and Hillsborough.

The primary is scheduled for Aug. 26.

Tags
Politics Fentrice DriskellMichele RaynerDarryl RousonFlorida LegislatureFlorida SenateDistrict 162026 election
Rick Mayer
I’m the online producer for Health News Florida, a collaboration of public radio stations and NPR that delivers news about health care issues.
See stories by Rick Mayer
Related Stories
  1. Florida Democratic legislators denied entry to 'Alligator Alcatraz' and vow: 'We will be back'
  2. 'They are clearly political stunts:' Florida Rep. Fentrice Driskell blasts the GOP-led Legislature
  3. Outnumbered Democrats outline priorities for the Florida legislative session
  4. State legislators sue DeSantis, top state officials for being denied entry to 'Alligator Alcatraz'
You Count on Us, We Count on You: Donate to WUSF to support free, accessible journalism for yourself and the community.
Donate Now