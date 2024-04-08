© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Photos: How the Tampa Bay area, and Florida, celebrated the 2024 solar eclipse

WUSF | By Ari Herrera
Published April 8, 2024 at 5:17 PM EDT
Updated April 8, 2024 at 5:51 PM EDT
People gathering at USF to watch the solar eclipse
Ari Herrera
/
WUSF
Along with the University of South Florida Astronomy Club, around 200 people gathered outside the Marshall Student Center on the USF Tampa campus to view the solar eclipse on April 8, 2024.

Around 200 people gathered outside the Marshall Student Center on the USF Tampa campus to view the eclipse.

About 30 million people gathered across the country on April 8 to observe the total solar eclipse, which blocked out the sun in parts of 15 U.S. states.

Although the greater Tampa Bay region was not in the prime zone for total sun coverage, 65% of the sun was covered over parts of the Gulf Coast.

Several watch parties were held across the area to commemorate the event.

On the University of South Florida Tampa campus, around 200 people gathered outside the Marshall Student Center as the USF Astronomy Club set up telescopes at three viewing stations, where people waited to take pictures of the partial eclipse.

The club brought a telescope that gave onlookers a close-up view of the eclipse as well.

It also let photographers borrow a telescope adapter for Canon cameras, which allowed them to use their telescope as a lens to take ultra-zoomed images of the eclipse.

USF student Caroline Margolis, who viewed the eclipse on campus, said her father — "always been a big science guy" — flew to Texas to view it in its totality.

"It was unbelievable," Margolis said. "I hope to see a total eclipse someday."

People gathering at USF to watch the solar eclipse
1 of 14  — Solar Eclipse 9 USF AH 040824.JPG
Along with the University of South Florida Astronomy Club, around 200 people gathered outside the Marshall Student Center on the USF Tampa campus to view the solar eclipse on April 8, 2024.

Ari Herrera / WUSF
People gathering at USF to watch the solar eclipse
2 of 14  — Solar Eclipse 10 USF AH 040824.JPG
Along with the University of South Florida Astronomy Club, around 200 people gathered outside the Marshall Student Center on the USF Tampa campus to view the solar eclipse on April 8, 2024.

Ari Herrera / WUSF
People gathering at USF to watch the solar eclipse
3 of 14  — Solar Eclipse 5 USF AH 040824.JPG
Along with the University of South Florida Astronomy Club, around 200 people gathered outside the Marshall Student Center on the USF Tampa campus to view the solar eclipse on April 8, 2024.

Ari Herrera / WUSF
People gathering at USF to watch the solar eclipse
4 of 14  — Solar Eclipse 17 USF AH 040824.JPG
Along with the University of South Florida Astronomy Club, around 200 people gathered outside the Marshall Student Center on the USF Tampa campus to view the solar eclipse on April 8, 2024.

Ari Herrera / WUSF
View of the 2024 solar eclipse
5 of 14  — Solar Eclipse 20 USF AH 040824.JPG
A view of the 2024 solar eclipse from the University of South Florida Tampa campus. The USF Astronomy Club provided a a telescope adapter for Canon cameras, which allowed photographers to use the telescope as a lens to take ultra zoomed-images of the eclipse.
Ari Herrera / WUSF
People gathering at USF to watch the solar eclipse
6 of 14  — Solar Eclipse 13 USF AH 040824.JPG
Along with the University of South Florida Astronomy Club, around 200 people gathered outside the Marshall Student Center on the USF Tampa campus to view the solar eclipse on April 8, 2024.

Ari Herrera / WUSF
People gathering at USF to watch the solar eclipse
7 of 14  — Solar Eclipse 11 USF AH 040824.JPG
Along with the University of South Florida Astronomy Club, around 200 people gathered outside the Marshall Student Center on the USF Tampa campus to view the solar eclipse on April 8, 2024.

Ari Herrera / WUSF
People gathering at USF to watch the solar eclipse
8 of 14  — Solar Eclipse 6 USF AH 040824.JPG
Along with the University of South Florida Astronomy Club, around 200 people gathered outside the Marshall Student Center on the USF Tampa campus to view the solar eclipse on April 8, 2024.

Ari Herrera / WUSF
View of the 2024 solar eclipse
9 of 14  — Solar Eclipse 18 USF AH 040824.JPG
A view of the 2024 solar eclipse from the University of South Florida Tampa campus. The USF Astronomy Club provided a a telescope adapter for Canon cameras, which allowed photographers to use the telescope as a lens to take ultra zoomed-images of the eclipse.
Ari Herrera / WUSF
People gathering at USF to watch the solar eclipse
10 of 14  — Solar Eclipse 2 USF AH 040824.JPG
Along with the University of South Florida Astronomy Club, around 200 people gathered outside the Marshall Student Center on the USF Tampa campus to view the solar eclipse on April 8, 2024.

Ari Herrera / WUSF
People gathering at USF to watch the solar eclipse
11 of 14  — Solar Eclipse 3 USF AH 040824.JPG
Along with the University of South Florida Astronomy Club, around 200 people gathered outside the Marshall Student Center on the USF Tampa campus to view the solar eclipse on April 8, 2024.

Ari Herrera / WUSF
People gathering at USF to watch the solar eclipse
12 of 14  — Solar Eclipse 1 USF AH 040824.JPG
Along with the University of South Florida Astronomy Club, around 200 people gathered outside the Marshall Student Center on the USF Tampa campus to view the solar eclipse on April 8, 2024.

Ari Herrera / WUSF
View of the 2024 solar eclipse
13 of 14  — Solar Eclipse 19 USF AH 040824.JPG
A view of the 2024 solar eclipse from the University of South Florida Tampa campus. The USF Astronomy Club provided a a telescope adapter for Canon cameras, which allowed photographers to use the telescope as a lens to take ultra zoomed-images of the eclipse.
Ari Herrera / WUSF
People gathering at USF to watch the solar eclipse
14 of 14  — Solar Eclipse 12 USF AH 040824.JPG
Along with the University of South Florida Astronomy Club, around 200 people gathered outside the Marshall Student Center on the USF Tampa campus to view the solar eclipse on April 8, 2024.

Ari Herrera / WUSF

The view across Florida on social media
Tags
Science / Space Solar EclipseUniversity of South Florida
Ari Herrera
Ari Herrera is the WUSF Stephen Noble Digital News intern for spring of 2024.
See stories by Ari Herrera
Related Stories
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now