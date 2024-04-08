Photos: How the Tampa Bay area, and Florida, celebrated the 2024 solar eclipse

About 30 million people gathered across the country on April 8 to observe the total solar eclipse, which blocked out the sun in parts of 15 U.S. states.

Although the greater Tampa Bay region was not in the prime zone for total sun coverage, 65% of the sun was covered over parts of the Gulf Coast.

Several watch parties were held across the area to commemorate the event.

On the University of South Florida Tampa campus, around 200 people gathered outside the Marshall Student Center as the USF Astronomy Club set up telescopes at three viewing stations, where people waited to take pictures of the partial eclipse.

The club brought a telescope that gave onlookers a close-up view of the eclipse as well.

It also let photographers borrow a telescope adapter for Canon cameras, which allowed them to use their telescope as a lens to take ultra-zoomed images of the eclipse.

USF student Caroline Margolis, who viewed the eclipse on campus, said her father — "always been a big science guy" — flew to Texas to view it in its totality.

"It was unbelievable," Margolis said. "I hope to see a total eclipse someday."

A view of the 2024 solar eclipse from the University of South Florida Tampa campus. The USF Astronomy Club provided a a telescope adapter for Canon cameras, which allowed photographers to use the telescope as a lens to take ultra zoomed-images of the eclipse. Ari Herrera / WUSF



A view of the 2024 solar eclipse from the University of South Florida Tampa campus. The USF Astronomy Club provided a a telescope adapter for Canon cameras, which allowed photographers to use the telescope as a lens to take ultra zoomed-images of the eclipse. Ari Herrera / WUSF



A view of the 2024 solar eclipse from the University of South Florida Tampa campus. The USF Astronomy Club provided a a telescope adapter for Canon cameras, which allowed photographers to use the telescope as a lens to take ultra zoomed-images of the eclipse. Ari Herrera / WUSF



The view across Florida on social media

Solar eclipse right now in Pinellas Park Florida pic.twitter.com/wFXyIQkAV1 — Billy (@myhillbillytalk) April 8, 2024

Coasters during the eclipse just hit different. 🌙 🎢 pic.twitter.com/JtnyERBm23 — Busch Gardens Tampa Bay (@BuschGardens) April 8, 2024

Did you watch the solar eclipse today? pic.twitter.com/YbSHl6z0dc — Spectrum Bay News 9 (@BN9) April 8, 2024

Quite the crowd today outside the Marshall Center at USF to checkout the total solar eclipse pic.twitter.com/Fe80KIF0wT — Timothy Fanning (@TimothyJFanning) April 8, 2024

We are at ⁦@mositampa⁩ as crowds watch the eclipse!! “Somebody took a bite out of the sun!” @bn9 pic.twitter.com/BgyPgS8tvI — Virginia M. Johnson (@VirginiaJohnson) April 8, 2024

Here was the view of max coverage of the #GreatAmericanEclipse from #Tampa, FL. I’m no expert in solar photography but I’m very pleased with the results from my home made solar filter and mirrorless cam. Tampa’s turn for totality is in 2045! @FOX13News pic.twitter.com/GBnMc2BtKD — Ryan French FOX13 (@RyanFrenchFox13) April 8, 2024

Some of my favorite photos I took today. Eclipse in Orlando, Florida! #Eclipse2024 @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/lfIToBs6im — Zach Covey (@ZachCoveyTV) April 8, 2024

The eclipse from #SRQCounty! 🌙 Around 1:45 p.m. today, April 8, staff ventured outside with proper eyewear to spot this lunar phenomenon!



Did you catch the eclipse today? pic.twitter.com/GGDTaImWnN — Sarasota County Government (@SRQCountyGov) April 8, 2024

Our MSN students took a quick skills lab break to watch the eclipse! pic.twitter.com/HklekOnS2p — USF Health Nursing (@USFHealthNurse) April 8, 2024