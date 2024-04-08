Photos: How the Tampa Bay area, and Florida, celebrated the 2024 solar eclipse
Around 200 people gathered outside the Marshall Student Center on the USF Tampa campus to view the eclipse.
About 30 million people gathered across the country on April 8 to observe the total solar eclipse, which blocked out the sun in parts of 15 U.S. states.
Although the greater Tampa Bay region was not in the prime zone for total sun coverage, 65% of the sun was covered over parts of the Gulf Coast.
Several watch parties were held across the area to commemorate the event.
On the University of South Florida Tampa campus, around 200 people gathered outside the Marshall Student Center as the USF Astronomy Club set up telescopes at three viewing stations, where people waited to take pictures of the partial eclipse.
The club brought a telescope that gave onlookers a close-up view of the eclipse as well.
It also let photographers borrow a telescope adapter for Canon cameras, which allowed them to use their telescope as a lens to take ultra-zoomed images of the eclipse.
USF student Caroline Margolis, who viewed the eclipse on campus, said her father — "always been a big science guy" — flew to Texas to view it in its totality.
"It was unbelievable," Margolis said. "I hope to see a total eclipse someday."
The view across Florida on social media
Solar eclipse right now in Pinellas Park Florida pic.twitter.com/wFXyIQkAV1— Billy (@myhillbillytalk) April 8, 2024
Coasters during the eclipse just hit different. 🌙 🎢 pic.twitter.com/JtnyERBm23— Busch Gardens Tampa Bay (@BuschGardens) April 8, 2024
Did you watch the solar eclipse today? pic.twitter.com/YbSHl6z0dc— Spectrum Bay News 9 (@BN9) April 8, 2024
Quite the crowd today outside the Marshall Center at USF to checkout the total solar eclipse pic.twitter.com/Fe80KIF0wT— Timothy Fanning (@TimothyJFanning) April 8, 2024
We are at @mositampa as crowds watch the eclipse!! “Somebody took a bite out of the sun!” @bn9 pic.twitter.com/BgyPgS8tvI— Virginia M. Johnson (@VirginiaJohnson) April 8, 2024
Here was the view of max coverage of the #GreatAmericanEclipse from #Tampa, FL. I’m no expert in solar photography but I’m very pleased with the results from my home made solar filter and mirrorless cam. Tampa’s turn for totality is in 2045! @FOX13News pic.twitter.com/GBnMc2BtKD— Ryan French FOX13 (@RyanFrenchFox13) April 8, 2024
Some of my favorite photos I took today. Eclipse in Orlando, Florida! #Eclipse2024 @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/lfIToBs6im— Zach Covey (@ZachCoveyTV) April 8, 2024
The eclipse from #SRQCounty! 🌙 Around 1:45 p.m. today, April 8, staff ventured outside with proper eyewear to spot this lunar phenomenon!— Sarasota County Government (@SRQCountyGov) April 8, 2024
Did you catch the eclipse today? pic.twitter.com/GGDTaImWnN
Our MSN students took a quick skills lab break to watch the eclipse! pic.twitter.com/HklekOnS2p— USF Health Nursing (@USFHealthNurse) April 8, 2024
Current view from Tampa, Florida. pic.twitter.com/YBpSirzYT1— Bryan Bennett (@weatherbryan) April 8, 2024
Everybody at Clearwater Beach right now. 😎 #SolarEclipse2024 #ClearwaterBeach #Florida pic.twitter.com/8Hu1CHnnj7— St. Pete/Clearwater (@VSPC) April 8, 2024