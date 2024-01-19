© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

It's a Tampa Bay vs. Detroit sports weekend, and fans can gather to cheer the Bucs and Lightning

WUSF | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published January 19, 2024 at 12:32 PM EST
Fans gathered for a watch party
City of Tampa
/
Courtesy
A dual watch party will be held at The Sail Plaza waterfront bar outside the Tampa Convention Center on Jan. 21, 2024.

Tampa-area sports fans who like to get together and cheer on their favorite teams will get two chances to do so on Sunday.

Both the Tampa Bay Bucs and Tampa Bay Lightning will be taking on teams in Detroit.

To mark the occasion, a dual watch party will be held at The Sail Plaza waterfront bar outside the Tampa Convention Center.

The party starts Sunday at 2 p.m. when the Bucs face the Detroit Lions in the NFC divisional playoffs. Kickoff in Detroit is at 3.

Later, the Lightning face off against the Detroit Red Wings at 7 p.m.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase, as well as a DJ and other fan activities.

Fans must sign up for free tickets in order to attend. Click here to fill out the form.
Tags
Sports Tampa Bay BuccaneersTampa Bay Lightning
Carl Lisciandrello
I wasn't always a morning person. After spending years as a nighttime sports copy editor and page designer, I made the move to digital editing in 2000. Turns out, it was one of the best moves I've ever made.
See stories by Carl Lisciandrello
Related Stories
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now