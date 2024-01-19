It's a Tampa Bay vs. Detroit sports weekend, and fans can gather to cheer the Bucs and Lightning

Tampa-area sports fans who like to get together and cheer on their favorite teams will get two chances to do so on Sunday.

Both the Tampa Bay Bucs and Tampa Bay Lightning will be taking on teams in Detroit.

To mark the occasion, a dual watch party will be held at The Sail Plaza waterfront bar outside the Tampa Convention Center.

The party starts Sunday at 2 p.m. when the Bucs face the Detroit Lions in the NFC divisional playoffs. Kickoff in Detroit is at 3.

Later, the Lightning face off against the Detroit Red Wings at 7 p.m.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase, as well as a DJ and other fan activities.

Fans must sign up for free tickets in order to attend. Click here to fill out the form.