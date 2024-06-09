© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Univ. of Tampa wins record-tying ninth D-II Baseball National Championship

WUSF | By Mark Schreiner
Published June 9, 2024 at 6:00 PM EDT
The University of Tampa made history by winning a record-tying ninth Division II baseball national championship Saturday.

A six-run sixth inning powered the Spartans to an 8-3 victory over defending champ, Angelo State, in Cary, N.C..

UT was trailing 3-1 before the rally — the first time they trailed during the eight team, double-elimination tournament.

They were seeded second, behind only Central Missouri, which was eliminated after losing both of its games.

Since the Spartans (52-8) hadn't lost any of their first three games, they had two chances Saturday to win one game — but they didn't need a second chance.

It's UT's first Division II national title since 2019, and their ninth overall. That ties them with Florida Southern College in Lakeland for the most by a D-II program.

It's also the sixth title for Joe Urso as UT's coach. He won one as a player for the Spartans as well.
