Univ. of Tampa wins record-tying ninth D-II Baseball National Championship

The University of Tampa made history by winning a record-tying ninth Division II baseball national championship Saturday.

A six-run sixth inning powered the Spartans to an 8-3 victory over defending champ, Angelo State, in Cary, N.C..

UT was trailing 3-1 before the rally — the first time they trailed during the eight team, double-elimination tournament.

They were seeded second, behind only Central Missouri, which was eliminated after losing both of its games.

Since the Spartans (52-8) hadn't lost any of their first three games, they had two chances Saturday to win one game — but they didn't need a second chance.

It's UT's first Division II national title since 2019, and their ninth overall. That ties them with Florida Southern College in Lakeland for the most by a D-II program.

It's also the sixth title for Joe Urso as UT's coach. He won one as a player for the Spartans as well.