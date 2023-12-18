The University of Tampa has found its new president after a months-long, nationwide search

After a nationwide search that attracted more than 160 candidates, Teresa Abi-Nader Dahlberg has been named The University of Tampa’s next president by the Board of Trustees.



She is currently provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs at Texas Christian University and will begin her presidential tenure at UT on June 1, 2024.

In addition to being TCU’s chief academic officer, Dahlberg is also a professor of both computer science and engineering. She has more than 20 years of experience in higher education as a faculty member and an administrator.

Dahlberg will replace Ronald Vaughn, who is retiring from UT in May after almost 30 years as president.

“Dr. Dahlberg’s passion for top-quality academics, her support of the student experience, and her administrative background makes her an excellent next president for UT,” said Charlotte Baker, chair of the UT Board of Trustees. “She is absolutely the right person to lead UT after President Vaughn’s remarkable tenure. We’re excited with what the future brings with Dr. Dahlberg at the helm.”

Prior to joining TCU in 2019, Dahlberg served as dean of the College of Engineering and Computer Science at Syracuse University. Before that, Dahlberg served as chief academic officer and dean of the Albert Nerken School of Engineering at Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art (NY), and associate dean of the College of Computing and Informatics at the University of North Carolina Charlotte.

Dahlberg said she looks to build upon UT’s already remarkable record of success by strengthening success and diversity measures for students and faculty, increasing UT’s institutional reputation, bolstering its financial sustainability, and building the University’s endowment.

“UT’s upward trajectory and transformation over the past three decades is an impressive and exciting story, and today the University is well positioned to become an elite, world-renowned university,” Dahlberg said.

“The prospect of building an even stronger and more impactful UT is a challenge that I embrace, and I look forward to working with the UT community – the students, faculty, staff, alumni, friends and partners – in ushering UT into its next era of greatness.”

Dahlberg began her professional career with the IBM Corporation in North Carolina. She has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Pittsburgh and earned both a master’s degree and a Ph.D. from North Carolina State University, where she is a member of the Alumni Hall of Fame.

The University of Tampa is a private university located on 110 acres on the riverfront in downtown Tampa. The university has about 200 programs of study and serves students from 50 states and most of the world’s countries.

This fall’s total enrollment — including graduates and undergraduates — was 11,054 students, the 25th time UT has set an enrollment record.

