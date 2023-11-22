University of Tampa, Hillsborough Schools under a federal investigation for possible discrimination

The University of Tampa and Hillsborough County School District are under investigation by the U.S. Department of Education for complaints regarding discrimination under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act.

Title VI prohibits race, color, or national origin discrimination, including harassment based on a person's shared ancestry or ethnic characteristics.

The U.S. DOE stated there's been a rise in reports of "antisemitism, anti-Muslim, anti-Arab and other forms of discrimination and harassment on college campuses and K-12 schools since the October 7 Israel-Hamas conflict."

“We at the Department of Education, like the nation, see the fear students and school communities experience as hate proliferates in schools,” said Assistant Secretary of Education for Civil Rights Catherine E. Lhamon in a DOE news release. “As we continue our active enforcement, the Office for Civil Rights is increasing transparency into our investigations for public awareness."

Hillsborough County Schools and UT are the latest to be added to the list of academic institutions and schools being investigated, which the Office for Civil Rights said will be updated weekly.

Others on the list include Columbia University, Cornell University, Lafayette College, University of Pennsylvania, Wellesley College, The Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art and the Maize Unified School District in Kansas.

The investigation into Hillsborough County Schools opened on Nov. 21.

The investigation into UT opened on Nov. 20. According to reports from CNNand the Tampa Bay Times, the incident at the university occurred prior to Oct. 7 and was launched after a parent filed a complaint reporting his son encountered "antisemitic bullies."

WUSF reached out to the Hillsborough County School District and University of Tampa for comment, but did not receive a response in time for publication.

The circumstances behind the Hillsborough school district investigation were not immediately known.

The DOE clarified that a pending investigation "does not reflect that a conclusion that the law has been violated."

Schools that violate the law and refuse to address the problems identified by OCR can ultimately lose federal funding or be referred to the U.S. Department of Justice for further action.

On Nov. 7, the Office for Civil Rights released a letter reminding schools of their legal obligations to provide a school environment free from discrimination.

The letter states: "It is your legal obligation under Title VI to address prohibited discrimination against students and others on your campus — including those who are or are perceived to be Jewish, Israeli, Muslim, Arab, or Palestinian."