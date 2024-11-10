Photos: See the Red Bull Flugtag flying machines in action

Tens of thousands of people converged on downtown Tampa Saturday to watch competitors launch their homemade, human-powered flying machines off a 22-foot-high ramp into the water.
The Red Bull Fugtag returned to city for the first time since 2011 and it didn’t disappoint.
Spectators – organizers expected about 80,000 – lined the riverwalk and every other inch of waterfront real estate along the Seddon Channel basin to get a glimpse of the action. Hundreds of boats and paddle craft packed the channel creating an armada that rivaled Gasparilla.
About 30 teams competed to see whose crafts could travel furthest before crashing into the water.
A team of celebrities, including former Tampa Bay Buccaneer Derrick Brooks and Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy, judged their performances.
— Event Participants
Event Participants compete at Red Bull Flugtag in Tampa, Florida, USA on November 9, 2024.
— Spartan Sisters
Spartan Sisters perform during the Red Bull Flugtag in Tampa, Florida on November 9, 2024.
— Red Bull Flugtag 2024 Tampa, Florida, United States
Participant at Red Bull Flugtag in Tampa, Florida, USA on November 9, 2024.
— Spartan Sisters
Spartan Sisters perform during the Red Bull Flugtag in Tampa, Florida on November 9, 2024.
— Event Participants
Event Participants compete at Red Bull Flugtag in Tampa, Florida, USA on November 9, 2024.
— Fantastic Flying Legends of Wrestling
Fantastic Flying Legends of Wrestling at Red Bull Flugtag in Tampa, Florida, USA on November 9, 2024.
— Event Participants
Event Participants compete at Red Bull Flugtag in Tampa, Florida, USA on November 9, 2024.
— Fantastic Flying Legends of Wrestling
The Fantastic Flying Legends of Wrestling at Red Bull Flugtag in Tampa, Florida, USA on November 9, 2024.
— Event Participants
Event Participants compete at Red Bull Flugtag in Tampa, Florida, USA on November 9, 2024.
— Event Participants
Event Participants compete at Red Bull Flugtag in Tampa, Florida, USA on November 9, 2024.
— Dance Haus Dads
The Dance Haus Dads at Red Bull Flugtag in Tampa, Florida, USA on November 9, 2024.
— Event Participants
Event Participants compete at Red Bull Flugtag in Tampa, Florida, USA on November 9, 2024.
— Participants
Participants at Red Bull Flugtag in Tampa, Florida, USA on November 9, 2024.
— Red Bull Flugtag 2024 Tampa, Florida, United States
Yeager Bomb sending off at Red Bull Flugtag in Tampa, Florida, USA on November 9, 2024.
— Event Participants
Event Participants compete at Red Bull Flugtag in Tampa, Florida, USA on November 9, 2024.
— Event Participants
Event Participants compete at Red Bull Flugtag in Tampa, Florida, USA on November 9, 2024.
— Red Bull Flugtag 2024 Tampa, Florida, United States
Atmosphere at Red Bull Flugtag in Tampa, Florida, USA on November 9, 2024.
— Event Participants
Event Participants compete at Red Bull Flugtag in Tampa, Florida, USA on November 9, 2024.
— Spartan Sisters
Spartan Sisters perform during the Red Bull Flugtag in Tampa, Florida on November 9, 2024.
— Spartan Sisters
Spartan Sisters perform during the Red Bull Flugtag in Tampa, Florida on November 9, 2024.
— Event Participants
Event Participants compete at Red Bull Flugtag in Tampa, Florida, USA on November 9, 2024.
— Event Participants
Event Participants compete at Red Bull Flugtag in Tampa, Florida, USA on November 9, 2024.
— Benoist Brawlers
Benoist Brawlers at Red Bull Flugtag in Tampa, Florida, USA on November 9, 2024.
— Event Participants
Event Participants compete at Red Bull Flugtag in Tampa, Florida, USA on November 9, 2024.
— Event Participants
Event Participants compete at Red Bull Flugtag in Tampa, Florida, USA on November 9, 2024.
— Event Participants
Event Participants celebrate at Red Bull Flugtag in Tampa, Florida, USA on November 9, 2024.
— Spartan Sisters
Spartan Sisters perform during the Red Bull Flugtag in Tampa, Florida on November 9, 2024.
— Spartan Sisters
Spartan Sisters perform during the Red Bull Flugtag in Tampa, Florida on November 9, 2024.
— Event Participants
Event Participants compete at Red Bull Flugtag in Tampa, Florida, USA on November 9, 2024.
— Octavio Photos 07.JPG
Thousands of people pack the Tampa Convention Center during the Red Bull Flugtag in Tampa, Florida on November 9, 2024. Octavio Jones for WUSF
OCTAVIO JONES
— Octavio Photos 06.JPG
While in the hangar, members of the A Basic Beach the Tampa Bay Lightning mascot Thunderbug takes photos during the Red Bull Flugtag in Tampa, Florida on November 9, 2024. Octavio Jones for WUSF
OCTAVIO JONES
— Octavio Photos 05.JPG
While in the hangar, members of the Spartan Sisters takes photos during the Red Bull Flugtag in Tampa, Florida on November 9, 2024. Octavio Jones for WUSF
OCTAVIO JONES
— Octavio Photos 04.JPG
Josh Schlotmann and his Bjorn takes a photo with members of the Joog Squad Jack Tenney, and Casey Mauk during the Red Bull Flugtag in Tampa, Florida on November 9, 2024. Octavio Jones for WUSF
OCTAVIO JONES
— Octavio Photos 02.JPG
Members of the Yeager Flugtag team directs traffic in the hangar during the Red Bull Flugtag in Tampa, Florida on November 9, 2024. Octavio Jones for WUSF
OCTAVIO JONES
— Octavio Photos 08.JPG
Thousands of people pack the Tampa Convention Center during the Red Bull Flugtag in Tampa, Florida on November 9, 2024. Octavio Jones for WUSF
OCTAVIO JONES
— Octavio Photos 09.JPG
Thousands of people pack the Tampa Convention Center during the Red Bull Flugtag in Tampa, Florida on November 9, 2024. Octavio Jones for WUSF
OCTAVIO JONES
— Octavio Photos 11.JPG
during the Red Bull Flugtag in Tampa, Florida on November 9, 2024. Octavio Jones for WUSF
OCTAVIO JONES
— Octavio Photos 12.JPG
Boaters gather on the Hillsborough River during the Red Bull Flugtag in Tampa, Florida on November 9, 2024. Octavio Jones for WUSF
OCTAVIO JONES
— Octavio Photos 13.JPG
Red Bull Air Force parachutes into the Red Bull Flugtag in during the Red Bull Flugtag in Tampa, Florida on November 9, 2024. Octavio Jones for WUSF
OCTAVIO JONES
— Octavio Photos 14.JPG
Members of the Hard Rock Seminole Flugtag team takes flight during the Red Bull Flugtag in Tampa, Florida on November 9, 2024. Octavio Jones for WUSF
OCTAVIO JONES
— Octavio Photos 15.JPG
Members of the Polk County Hillbillies Flugtag team takes flight during the Red Bull Flugtag in Tampa, Florida on November 9, 2024. Octavio Jones for WUSF
OCTAVIO JONES
— Octavio Photos 16.JPG
Members of the Coconut Pirates Flugtag team takes flight during the Red Bull Flugtag in Tampa, Florida on November 9, 2024. Octavio Jones for WUSF
OCTAVIO JONES
— Octavio Photos 18.JPG
Members of the Yeager Bomb Flugtag team takes flight during the Red Bull Flugtag in Tampa, Florida on November 9, 2024. Octavio Jones for WUSF
OCTAVIO JONES
— Octavio Photos 17.JPG
Members of the RaceTrac Flugtag team takes flight during the Red Bull Flugtag in Tampa, Florida on November 9, 2024. Octavio Jones for WUSF
OCTAVIO JONES
— Octavio Photos 03.JPG
Jeff Caudill, a member of the Polk County Hillbillies Flugtag team wears his custom made hat while in the hangar during the Red Bull Flugtag in Tampa, Florida on November 9, 2024. Octavio Jones for WUSF
OCTAVIO JONES