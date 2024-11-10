Photos: See the Red Bull Flugtag flying machines in action

Tens of thousands of people converged on downtown Tampa Saturday to watch competitors launch their homemade, human-powered flying machines off a 22-foot-high ramp into the water.

The Red Bull Fugtag returned to city for the first time since 2011 and it didn’t disappoint.

Spectators – organizers expected about 80,000 – lined the riverwalk and every other inch of waterfront real estate along the Seddon Channel basin to get a glimpse of the action. Hundreds of boats and paddle craft packed the channel creating an armada that rivaled Gasparilla.

About 30 teams competed to see whose crafts could travel furthest before crashing into the water.

A team of celebrities, including former Tampa Bay Buccaneer Derrick Brooks and Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy, judged their performances.