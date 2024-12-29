Bucs back atop NFC South after rout of Panthers and Falcons OT loss

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers played like a team determined to do whatever's necessary to make the playoffs.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield and the offense purred, the defense tightened after yielding a touchdown just before halftime, and special teams stood out, too, in a 48-14 rout of the Carolina Panthers that kept the team's division and postseason hopes alive Sunday.

A little over seven hours later, the Bucs (9-7) got some outside assistance in their bid to make the playoffs for the fifth straight season. Tampa Bay’s fifth win in the past six weeks, combined with Atlanta’s overtime loss at Washington on Sunday night, gave the Bucs sole possession of first place in the NFC South Division.

The Buccaneers can clinch their fourth straight division title by beating New Orleans at home next Sunday in the regular-season finale. Atlanta, which closes the season at home against Carolina (4-12), can still win the division with a win and a Bucs' loss. Atlanta holds the division tiebreaker.

“We're just trying to get to the playoffs,” Bucs coach Todd Bowles said, shrugging off a question about how Sunday's win ensured a winning record in the regular season.

“If we can win next week and get a little help,” Bowles added, “that will mean a lot to me.”

Mayfield threw for 359 yards and five touchdowns without an interception for the Bucs, the only team in the NFC that's made the playoffs each of the past four seasons.

“He really played a heck of a ball game intelligently,” Bowles said. “We didn't turn it over offensively. We were very good on third down. He controlled the ball, spread it around, got everybody touches.”

Mayfield threw TD passes of 2 and 1 yards to Mike Evans, and Tampa Bay produced points on five straight first-half possessions to build a 27-7 lead. Jalen McMillan scored on receptions of 10 and 16 yards, linebacker J.J. Russell returned a blocked punt for a third-quarter TD and rookie Bucky Irving had another big game against Carolina with 120 yards rushing on 20 carries and four receptions for 77 yards.

“Any time you give him that many opportunities, good things are going to happen,” Mayfield said of Irving.

Irving went over 1,000 rushing yards for the season (1,033) despite primarily being used as a backup to Rachaad White. The fourth-round draft pick ran for 152 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries against the NFL's 32nd-ranked run defense in Tampa Bay's 26-23 overtime win at Carolina on Dec. 1.

Meanwhile, Mayfield improved to 4-0 against Carolina since his former team released him two years ago. He completed 27 of 32 passes without an interception.

The Panthers played without leading rusher Chuba Hubbard, who was placed on injured reserve Saturday. Without him, the offense was almost totally dependent on quarterback Bryce Young, who tossed a pair of TD passes to Adam Thielen but completed only 15 of 28 passing for 203 yards.

The Bucs sacked Young five times and limited Carolina to 39 yards rushing. Thielen scored on receptions of 17 and 40 yards in the first half and finished with five catches for 110 yards.

“We got outplayed. ... They were on fire today. They made it hard for us,” Panthers coach Dave Canales said. “We have one more opportunity to finish, so we have to regroup and have the discipline to go right back to work and finish on our terms.”

Evans had eight catches for 97 yards. He needs at least 85 yards receiving in next weekend's game to tie Hall of Famer Jerry Rice's NFL record of 11 consecutive seasons with 1,000-plus yards receiving.

Tampa Bay cornerback Jamel Dean left in the first half with a knee injury and did not return. The Bucs played without safety Antoine Winfield Jr (knee), tight end Cade Otton (knee) and receiver Sterling Shepard (hamstring/foot), who were inactive.

The Bucs-Saints game next Sunday is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Raymond James Stadium. The Panthers-Falcons game in Atlanta kicks off at the same time.

