Baker Mayfield throws for 3 TDs, Bucs take over 1st in NFC South with win over Raiders

Baker Mayfield threw for 295 yards and three touchdowns, helping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Las Vegas Raiders 28-13 and take over sole possession of first place in the NFC South on Sunday.

Mayfield tossed scoring passes of 15 yards and 29 yards to rookie Jalen McMillan. Rachaad White scored on a 5-yard reception and a 3-yard run as the Bucs (7-6) won for the third straight week against a last-place opponent to revive their hopes for a fourth consecutive division title.

The Raiders (2-11) lost quarterback Aidan O’Connell to a knee injury in addition to extending the NFL’s longest losing streak to nine games.

O’Connell was carted off the field after being shoved to the ground by Bucs defensive lineman Calijah Kancey after throwing a pass late in the third quarter.

The quarterback, in his second game back after being sidelined nearly six weeks with a broken thumb, remained on the ground after an 8-yard, third-down completion to Jakobi Meyers. Kancey chased O’Connell out of the pocket toward the Bucs sideline and shoved him from behind after the ball was released.

Kancey was not penalized for a late hit.

White rushed for 90 yards on 17 carries. His TD run in the fourth quarter put Tampa Bay up 21-10. McMillian’s second TD finished an 80-yard drive and put the game out of reach after Desmond Ridder led the Raiders to a field goal that got Las Vegas within 21-13 with three minutes remaining.

Mayfield turned the ball over three times in the first half to help the Raiders stay close.

O’Connell fumbled one play after Mayfield tossed his first interception. But four plays later, Raiders linebacker Amari Burney sacked Mayfield, forcing a fumble that led to O’Connell’s 1-yard TD run that trimmed Tampa Bay’s early lead to 14-7.

The fumble recovery by Tre’von Moehrig was the first by the Las Vegas defense this season. Jack Jones’ end zone interception denied Mayfield an opportunity to build on a 14-10 lead just before halftime.

Raiders tight end Brock Bowers, who began the day leading the NFL in receptions with 84, had three catches for 49 yards and broke Sam LaPorta’s year-old record for receptions in a season by a rookie tight end. LaPorta had 86 catches for the Detroit Lions in 2023.

Jason Behnken/AP Photo Buccaneers wide receiver Jalen McMillan scores a touchdown in the second half of the game against the Las Vegas Raiders

Injuries

Raiders: O’Connell left the game with 1:23 remaining in the third quarter and was replaced by Ridder. O’Connell finished 11 of 19 passing 104 yards and an interception. He was sacked once.

Buccaneers: Played without LB K.J. Britt (ankle), S Mike Edwards (hamstring), CB Josh Hayes (hamstring) and OLB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (ankle). S Antoine Winfield Jr. (knee) and RB Bucky Irving (back) left in the second quarter and did not return. WR Ryan Miller (concussion) departed in the fourth quarter.



Up next

Raiders: Host Atlanta on Monday, Dec. 16.

Buccaneers: Visit the Los Angeles Chargers next Sunday.

