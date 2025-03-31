Finding free fun in Tampa is a slam dunk during the NCAA Women's Final Four

The focus of women’s college basketball returns to downtown Tampa this week.

For the fourth time, the NCAA Women’s Final Four is back at Amalie Arena, along with a myriad of free public events leading up to the national semifinals on Friday and title game and Sunday.

Yep, free. That includes lots of live music, interactive exhibits, a basketball parade, team practices, star sightings, and women-centric panel discussions. Most of the action will be at the Tampa Convention Center in what is billed as Tourney Town.

Here’s a snapshot of the week ahead.



The games

The national semifinals are scheduled for 7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday, with the national championship at 3 p.m. Sunday. All the games are at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive.

Friday’s games will be broadcast on ESPN with Sunday’s final on ABC.



The teams

At least two No. 1 bracket seeds are in: South Carolina and UCLA. Two more teams will join them Monday night.

South Carolina reached its fifth straight Final Four with a grinding 54-50 win over Duke on Sunday and is trying to become the first repeat champ since UConn won four in a row from 2013 to 2016.

The Gamecocks will be joined by UCLA, which beat Louisiana State, 72-65, on Sunday.

The other two spots will be determined Monday when Southern California plays UConn and Texas battles TCU.



Ticket$

Limited tickets remain available, if you can afford them. Click here to purchase.

As of Monday, only verified resale tickets were available on Ticketmaster.

Packages for both days are starting in the $500-plus range and top out around $3,200.

Just going Saturday? They begin in the low $200s. These are, of course, the top tier (300 level) of the arena.

You can find tickets for Sunday’s title game starting around $220 and topping out at $1,600.

The most expensive? A pair of floor seats at $6,500 for Saturday. And there are a handful of tickets that top $1,000.

Prices may vary through the week — and after Saturday’s games, depending on which teams advance.



Tourney Town

This fan festival at the Tampa Convention Center is the epicenter for the event. And it’s free to get in. You’ll find special appearances, photo ops, historical exhibits, basketball contests, merchandise for sale, interactive displays and food.

Hours are 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.



Super Saturday Concert

Grammy-nominated hip-hop artist GloRilla takes the stage at 8 p.m. for a free concert in Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park. Her hits “TGIF,” “Yeah! Glo” and “Wanna Be” (featuring Megan Thee Stallion)” each spent time on Billboard Hot 100 Top 40 last year and her latest mixtape, “Ehhthang Ehhthang,” has over 550 million streams, so far.

Gates open at 6 p.m. DJ ReRe entertains at 6:45 p.m. Food and beverage for purchase.



Party on the Plaza

Cotanchobee Park hosts live music, games, photo ops, food and drink. The park is across Water Street from the arena, along Seddon Channel. Nearly a dozen bands, most featuring women, will perform.

Party hours are 2 to 7 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Friday’s acts: Uptown Groove (Top 40), 2 p.m.; Point 6 (Latin), 3:45 p.m.; Ya-Ya Diamond & The Dream Catchers (dance, funk, R&B), 5:30 p.m.

Saturday’s acts: Girls Rock St. Pete (empowerment rock), 11 a.m.; Mixed Signal (Top 40), 12: 15 p.m.; Electric Soul Therapy (funk, hip-hop), 2:30 p.m.

Sunday’s acts: Eighth Note Brass Band (New Orleans style), 10 a.m.; Actual Bank Robbers (Top 40), 11:45 a.m.; The Fulcos (1950s to modern hits), 1:30 p.m.



Beyond the baseline

Inside Tourney Town is a women’s professional development series with hourlong panels, networking and social events, with leadership advice for recruiting, motivating and winning as a team on the court or at the office.

Tampa Bay’s Front Office, 5 p.m. Thursday: Want to build a career in sports business? Local decision-makers and trailblazers discuss navigating challenges, driving innovation and creating lasting impact.

Panelists: Elizabeth Frazier, Lightning Foundation; Kourtney Sanchez, Tampa Bay Buccaneers; Rafaela Amador Fink, Tampa Bay Rays/Rowdies; Christina Unkel, Tampa Bay Sun; Kris Pierce, University of South Florida; Michelle Gervais, Blank Rome.

Women's Basketball Hall of Fame, 2 p.m. Friday: A 30-minute Q&A and 30-minute autograph session with this year’s inductees. Moderated by WNBA legend Rushia Brown.

Mentorship vs. Sponsorship, 10 a.m. Saturday: Industry leaders present strategies for cultivating mentorship relationships, identifying potential sponsors and leveraging these connections to elevate your career.

Panelists: Lauren Gstalder, USF; Yvonne Fry, Workforce Development Partners, Celeste Roberts, The Skills Center; Lori Baggett, PODS.

ESPN's Full Court Press, noon Saturday: Basketball stars past and present Cheryl Miller, Sylvia Fowles and Jackie Young discuss their resilience and the sport’s momentum and overall landscape.

“Good Game With Sarah Spain,” 2 p.m. Saturday: Podcast taping with basketball legends Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi, who help the host preview the NCAA championship game.

From College Courts to Paralympic Podiums, 11 a.m. Sunday: Trey Jenifer, Fabian Romo and Emily Oberst from the 202 U.S. Paralympic wheelchair basketball teams share their journeys.



Final Four Bounce

It’s a parade with basketballs. Ages 18 and younger can dribble their way from Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park to Tourney Town at the convention center. It’s free to participate.

The first 3,000 kids to register will receive a free basketball and T-shirt. (Adults don’t receive these freebies). Register for free by clicking here.

The bounce begins at 11 a.m.

Waivers must be completed by all participants and chaperones at check-in, which begins at 9 a.m. An adult must accompany all age 12 or younger. Click here for details.



Super Saturday practice

Watch the two finalists during an open practice Saturday inside Amalie Arena, along with fan activities and promotions. It’s free, but tickets are required to get in. Click here to reserve your seats.

Gates open at noon, with the practice sessions at 1 and 2:10 p.m.



Parking and getting around

There’s so much that free, but you’ll still have to pay to park. Plenty of city and private garages are available around the arena, convention center and parks.

You may also want to take advantage of the fare-free TECO Line Streetcar through downtown and historic Ybor City. There are several stops near adjacent to the arena and convention center in what is known as the Channel District.

Hours are Thursday, 7 a.m. to midnight; Friday, 7 a.m.to 2 a.m.; Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 2 a.m.; Sunday, 8:30 a.m. to midnight. Streetcars along the 2.7-mile line will operate every 12 to 15 minutes. Riders can track the streetcars in real time here.

There are Lyft and Uber ride-sharing services available, as well as multiple taxi and limo services.

Also, public transportation is available through Hillsborough Area Regional Transit (HART), including bus routes between Tampa International Airport and downtown (No. 10, 30, 32). Also, Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority 300X bus service connects downtown and St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport.

Finally, check out the yellow Pirate Water Taxi service, which schedules tours with many stops near the arena and convention center, as well as attractions, museums, restaurants and parks. Click here for rates and routes.



We got this!

Tampa Bay is old hat in hosting big events, including five Super Bowls. And now, the area has held more than a dozen NCAA national championship events across basketball, hockey, volleyball, track and football.

A sample:



NCAA Women's Final Four in 2008, 2015, 2019 and 2025.

NCAA Men's Hockey Frozen Four in 2012, 2016 and 2023.

NCAA Women's Division I Volleyball Championship in 2009 and 2023.

College Football Playoff National Championship in 2017.

NCAA Final Four at St. Petersburg's Tropicana Field in 1999.

NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships at USF in 2018.

Note: Security screenings and bag-limitation policies will be used at all events.