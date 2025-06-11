Florida A&M University's director of athletics is on paid leave

Florida A&M University athletics director Angela Suggs is now on administrative leave with pay. The move follows her arrest stemming from fraudulent charges on her business credit card issued to her in her previous job as CEO of the Florida Sports Foundation (FSF).

Deputy Directors of Athletics Tavis Glasgow and Brittney Johnson will take over while Suggs is on leave.

On Monday, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) announced Suggs' arrest. She faces one felony count each of grand theft and scheme to defraud, and four misdemeanor counts of false claims on travel vouchers.

Officials say Suggs used her FSF- issued credit card to make cash withdrawals and wire transfers in casinos while on business trips. These charges totaled more than $24,000. Investigators claim she misrepresented the spending as business meals.

When she was asked about the payments, Suggs said some were accidental charges to her business card. But officials say she failed to pay back FSF.

This investigation started in November of 2024 after the FDLE received a criminal referral from the Florida Department of Commerce's Inspector General with an audit of Suggs' FSF business credit card purchases.



