Columbia Restaurant’s Glazed Ham

WUSF
Published August 29, 2025 at 12:43 PM EDT

This recipe is a key component to the famous Columbia Restaurant Cuban Sandwich, but it is also delicious for many other recipes.

Ingredients

  • 1 fully cooked boneless pit ham (about 6 lbs.)
  • 1/2 cup Granulated sugar
  • 1/2 cup Light brown sugar

Ham Preparation

  • Score ham in a criss-cross fashion 1/2 inch deep and 1 inch apart.
  • Place on a roasting pan.
  • Mix together the granulated and brown sugars.
  • Rub ½ cup of the sugar mixture all over ham.
  • Roast in an oven for 20 minutes at 400 degrees. Remove pan from oven.
  • Remove ham from pan and place on another (No need to change pans if fallen sugar is not burnt).
  • Carefully rub ham with the rest of the sugar mixture.
  • Roast in oven for 20 minutes or until sugar has caramelized.
  • Cool before slicing.
