Columbia Restaurant’s Glazed Ham
This recipe is a key component to the famous Columbia Restaurant Cuban Sandwich, but it is also delicious for many other recipes.
Ingredients
- 1 fully cooked boneless pit ham (about 6 lbs.)
- 1/2 cup Granulated sugar
- 1/2 cup Light brown sugar
Ham Preparation
- Score ham in a criss-cross fashion 1/2 inch deep and 1 inch apart.
- Place on a roasting pan.
- Mix together the granulated and brown sugars.
- Rub ½ cup of the sugar mixture all over ham.
- Roast in an oven for 20 minutes at 400 degrees. Remove pan from oven.
- Remove ham from pan and place on another (No need to change pans if fallen sugar is not burnt).
- Carefully rub ham with the rest of the sugar mixture.
- Roast in oven for 20 minutes or until sugar has caramelized.
- Cool before slicing.