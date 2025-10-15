Trump administration is looking for law enforcement office space in Tampa, other Florida cities

The federal government is looking for new office space in Tampa and other U.S. cities to house law enforcement operations.

A post on the government's contracting website from the General Services Administration (GSA) sought lease proposals in nineteen cities, including Tampa, Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers and Jacksonville.

Although the post itself did not specify which law enforcement agencies are behind the request, GSA employees told NPR and the Washington Post that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement approached the agency about finding 300 properties across the U.S. to lease by this winter.

The request for lease proposals for the 19 cities, including Tampa, accepted applications between Sept. 11-17.

Requirements for the space include it being fully furnished and suitable for professional office use.

The description states the lease is for 10 years, but said the federal government could award a lease with different terms.

WUSF reached out to GSA about the lease proposals. The agency said it "does not comment on active procurements."

"GSA is committed to working with all of our partner agencies to meet their workspace needs," read the statement. "GSA remains focused on supporting this administration’s goal of optimizing the federal footprint, and providing the best workplaces for our federal agencies to meet their mission."

In July, U.S. Congress expanded funding for immigration enforcement to $170 billion over the next four years.

That includes $45 billion for building new immigration detention centers, including family detention facilities. That represents a 265 percent annual budget increase to ICE’s current detention budget, according to the American Immigration Council.

Advocacy groups like the Council criticized the move for being heavy on enforcement and not doing enough to solve problems in the immigration system, such as court backlogs, lack of legal pathways to citizenship and the U.S. asylum system.

Leo Gonzalez is a member of the Tampa Bay Immigrant Solidarity Network. He said they're anticipating greater immigration enforcement.

"That's one of the things that's scaring people. We feel like there is basically something that is building up, that all of the horrible things that we have seen until now are just the start of it," said Gonzalez.

Also Read: Hundreds protest at Tampa's ICE office over deportations of 2 Venezuelan men

Tampa Bay Immigrant Solidarity Network and other local groups have protested outside the existing Tampa ICE field office on West Cypress Street in the Westshore neighborhood.

It's where immigrants were detained this year during check-ins.

Florida has been the site of intense immigration enforcement as state leaders vowed to be at the forefront of the administration's mass deportation efforts.

"I am very concerned by this ICE office, but we'll be there protesting too," Gonzalez said.