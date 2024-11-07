What you need to know ahead of HART's 2025 bus fare changes

The Hillsborough Area Regional Transit says it is phasing out its normal paper fare cards as a way to make the boarding process quicker and more efficient.

Now, HART is spending the next couple months making sure riders understand the switch.

Starting Jan. 5, riders will have to either buy a Flamingo Fares Card or download the app on their phone and load it with money.

The buses will also still accept cash payments, and tap-to-pay credit and debit cards.

HART Chief Administrative Officer Jacqueline Halldow says the agency is launching a "Flock to Flamingo" marketing campaign throughout the rest of the year to reach as many riders as possible.

"It's really spending the next week on social media and at transit centers distributing information as to what a Flamingo card is,” Halldow said. “But this should not be new to customers. Flamingo cards have been in the system for about four years now."

HART staff conducted a fare equity analysis to determine some of the issues that could stem from a change in the fare process.

They received 67 comments online and at HART board meetings, with some of the main concerns being:



A lack of locations to purchase Flamingo Fare cards

Some people don’t have a bank account, credit card or smartphone

People may struggle with the technology

Halldow says they'll be focused on educating customers who might face troubles with the change.

"We're going to reach those customers who may be underbanked, lower income, and seniors,” Halldow said. “Lots of seniors have expressed a concern of the technology, so we will go right into senior centers and community centers and do trainings."

Other strategies for outreach, according to Halldow, include giveaways, email blasts, advertising at transit and transfer centers, and more.

HART officials say there will be a grace period in January, where riders can still use their paper fare cards before the final switch.

Officials will also consider bus fare price changes at a meeting later this year.

