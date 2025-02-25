I-4 Express lanes in Orlando begin dynamic toll pricing based on traffic conditions

Drivers who take I-4 Express lanes in Orlando can expect a new sight on signs while cruising through the system: dynamic toll prices.

The Florida Department of Transportation informed partners like MetroPlan Orlando of the pricing change last week. Tolls across the 21-mile stretch will continually adjust in response to real-time traffic conditions beginning Monday, according to District 5 secretary John Tyler and FDOT’s emailed message and subsequent news release .

I-4 Express comprises two express lanes in each direction in the center of Interstate 4, from west of Kirkman Road (State Road 435) to east of State Road 434. It is only for two-axle vehicles and buses that have a properly mounted transponder.

FDOT had previously indicated that I-4 Express “ will utilize dynamic tolling in the future ,” and the change comes two days before the three-year anniversary of I-4 Express’ debut.

While the agency does not expect tolls to significantly rise, it does expect drivers to see a “small increase on the busiest segments near downtown Orlando” from 6 to 9 p.m. and 3 to 7 p.m. weekdays. The maximum price per segment driven is capped at $3, according to FDOT’s I-4 Express website .

Department representatives did not respond to requests for clarification on if the change is permanent and why it is starting now.

FDOT referred to dynamic tolling as “successful on other managed lanes” in a document sent to MetroPlan Orlando and shared by District 5 Orlando City Commissioner Shan Rose in a Facebook post.

The Central Florida express lanes join Express 95 on South Florida’s Interstate 95 in dynamic tolling.

Toll changes – in combination with limited entrances and a restriction on larger vehicles – are meant to prevent congestion, maintain reliable travel times and keep vehicles moving at a minimum of 50 mph.

Costs are still based on how far is traveled. Although toll prices may change while motorists pass through the express lanes, drivers will never be charged more than the posted price after initially passing a sign.

Department data revealed I-4 Express has recorded 50 million trips, with 60,000 added each day. Crashes have decreased 42% since the lanes opened.

FDOT introduced the express lane tolling change as it also works on the Moving I-4 Forward project, which seeks to improve the I-4 corridor in Polk, Osceola and Orange counties.

